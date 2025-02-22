Patriots Pressed to Poach Speedy Chiefs WR
The New England Patriots are in dire need of wide receiver help this offseason, and they were preparing to enter the coming months with high aspirations.
After all, the Patriots own more cap room than any team in the NFL, and they seemed to be gearing up for a run at Tee Higgins.
The problem is that Higgins appears headed back to the Cincinnati Bengals, as all indications are that the Bengals are going to slap a franchise tag on him again.
So, now what?
Well, Sara Marshall of Musket Fire has identified an enticing consolation prize for New England: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown.
"If the hope is to sign younger talent that can remain with the team for the longest amount of time, then Brown is probably the Patriots' best bet," Marshall wrote. "The 2019 first-rounder is just 27 years old, the youngest of the group, and has proven he can be an explosive talent when given the opportunity."
Brown signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last March, but he suffered a shoulder injury during preseason that knocked him out for most of the year.
He played in just two regular season games with Kansas City in 2024, logging nine catches for 91 yards. However, the speedster has a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt, which he achieved back in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens.
Brown isn't exactly the most dependable weapon, as injuries have limited him to just 28 games over the past three seasons, and he owns a lifetime catch rate of 59.6 percent.
However, the University of Oklahoma product represents an obvious vertical threat for Drake Maye and would comprise a major upgrade over what the Pats currently have.
So long as Brown doesn't come too expensive, he would be a great pickup for the Patriots.
