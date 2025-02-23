Former Patriots Coach Admits Drake Maye's Unique Talent
Drake Maye has completely changed the outlook for the New England Patriots. He has proven himself to be the future of the franchise at the quarterback position already.
There is no question that Maye has elite arm talent. He flashed that talent throughout his rookie year. What makes him even scarier for opponents is that he is just 22 years old with a ton of room to grow and improve.
With that being said, he has drawn a lot of attention and praise from coaches, the media, and players.
One former Patriots coach has spoken out with a very high opinion of Maye. That coach was none other than current Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien.
“He’s an exciting player. You can see the talent,“ O’Brien said. ”He’s got what I call a golden arm. He can make all the throws. He can anticipate, and he can run. I think that’s a big key.”
Those are the kinds of sentiments that many around football have agreed with. Maye has all of the tools to become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL if he reaches his full potential.
During his rookie season, Maye ended up completing 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 421 yards and two scores on the ground, showcasing his athleticism and dual-threat ability.
He has even received some comparisons to new MVP quarterback Josh Allen.
That being said, there is still a lot of work for him to do. Maye has the talent, the potential, and the tools, but he simply needs to continue putting in the work.
Hopefully, he will do just that. As he continues improving, New England will become a much more serious contender in the AFC. Depending on what happens this offseason in free agency, Maye could be surrounded with much more talent in 2025 and could put together a much bigger year.
