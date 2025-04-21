Patriots WR Target Drawing Familiar Comparisons
The New England Patriots signed Stefon Diggs to address their barren receiving corps this offseason, and while Diggs certainly has some question marks heading into 2025, he should at least provide Drake Maye with a proven option.
But could the Patriots also land a wide receiver similar to Diggs in the NFL Draft?
New England may pass on a receiver with the fourth overall pick if Travis Hunter is off the board, but in that case, the Pats would almost certainly circle back to the position in the second round.
One wide out that has been linked to the Patriots at No. 33 is Missouri Tigers star Luther Burden II, and Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com sees shades of Diggs in the speedster.
“As a player he reminded me a lot of Stef Diggs coming out of Maryland,” Jeremiah said. “Stefon Diggs was just so quick at just getting away from people, separating from people, and then with the ball in his hands, could make some things happen,” Jeremiah said. “[Burden's] outstanding. One of the best run-after-catch receivers in this draft, if not the best run-after-catch receivers in this draft."
Burden was actually considered a potential top-10 talent heading into 2024, but a rather underwhelming season caused his draft stock to slip.
The 21-year-old caught 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns during his final year at Missouri, but it's important to remember that his quarterback situation was not exactly ideal. Plus, in 2023, he hauled in 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine scores.
Burden is still one of the most talented receivers in this year's draft class, thanks much in part to his ability as a dynamic vertical threat.
New England absolutely needs that, and if Burden is still on the board with the 33rd pick, the Pats would be wise to scoop him up.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!