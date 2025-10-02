Patriots Targeting Bills Star in Scouting Report
The New England Patriots are massive underdogs against the AFC East leader Buffalo Bills going into Week 5.
While reigning league MVP Josh Allen provides his own set of problems for the Patriots defense, the unit cannot ignore the impact Bills running back James Cook has in the offense.
"He's a good player. They've got good guys blocking for him. I think the tight ends have done a really nice job. And then I think his vision, his patience and burst. Everybody's at the point of attack. He runs where you're not and if you have bad discipline or you don't chase your gap when it's moving away from you, he's going to come back and find it. So, he's really been a nice back for them and is just taking care of the football with the amount of carries that he's had," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said of Cook.
Cook, 26, has been one of the best running backs in the NFL so far this season. Through four games, Cook has 75 carries for 401 yards and five touchdowns.
Cook's 75 carries rank fourth in the league behind Green Bay Packers star Josh Jacobs, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Indianapolis Colts standout Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor is the only player with more yards than Cook, who leads the league in touchdowns. This makes Cook one of the best running backs in the game.
Cook has run for a touchdown in all four of the Bills' games so far this season. He has also reached the 100-yard mark in each of the past three weeks.
Stopping Cook will be a major key for the Patriots success against the Bills on Sunday Night Football. If the Patriots can build an early lead and force the ball out of Cook's hands, that could help New England pull out a win.
However, if Cook can take over on the ground and kill clock, that could be bad news for the Pats as New England struggles to get the ball back from Buffalo's possession.
