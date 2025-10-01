Veteran Patriots LB Takes Step Toward Return
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.
Although the Pats enjoyed a respectable level of attendance at practice, they listed nine players in total as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 5 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.
Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 5 matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB K'Lavon Chaisson, Knee
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related / Other
DT Milton Williams, Ankle
G Jared Wilson, Ankle / Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
T Will Campbell, Shoulder
LB Marte Mapu, Neck
G Mike Onwenu, Shoulder
LB Jahlani Tavai, Calf
What It Means for the Patriots:
With four weeks of the 2025 NFL season having passed, linebacker Jahlani Tavai was a limited participant at the first practice in which he was eligible to partake. As such, the team will open a 21-day window to either activate him, or place him on season-ending injured reserve. The 29-year-old suffered a calf injury during 11-on-11 drills in June OTAs. Despite a brief comeback attempt at the start of training camp, Tavai has remained sidelined since the start of the regular season. While Tavai’s joining the 53-man roster in time for this weekend’s game against Buffalo may be a long shot, he is expected to compete for a starting role alongside team captain Robert Spillane in short order.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was among New England’s most notable non-participants in practice. Hawkins left the Pats’ Week 4 contest against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury just before halftime after suffering a hamstring injury. He did not return for the remainder of the game. losing Hawkins for any period of time could be costly for New England’s defense. Hawkins has been one of New England’s most reliable defensive backs. Though the Pats’ first four games, he has compiled 20 tackles, one interception, one pass deflection, and one sack.
Chiasson has been among the Patriots most productive defenders throught the first four games of the season. The 2020 first-round pick has compiles seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two run-stuffs thus far in 2025. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not in any given game. If he continues to remain absent, the Pats face the potential of filling a notable void in their front seven.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES: BUFFALO BILLS
The Buffalo Bills listed five players on their first practice report of the week, headlined by linebacker Dorian Williams. The 24-year-old defender has been starting in place of the also-injured Matt Milano (pectoral muscle) at linebacker for the past two games. Milano, who did not play during the Bills Week 4 victory over New Orleans, was one of three limited participants during practice — the others being defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown with a calf injury.
Here is Buffalo’s full report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Dorian Williams, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OL Spencer Brown, Calf
TE Jackson Hawes, Ankle
LB Matt Milano, Pectoral
DT Ed Oliver, Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
