Patriots' Drake Maye Ranks Among Elite NFL Passers
Is Drake Maye really "that guy"? Well, going into Week 5, he is. Despite a hot and cold start for the New England Patriots in September that resulted in a 2-2 record, Maye has been the one constant that has kept the train rolling. A move that has gotten him respect from the current roster and even past Patriot players.
Running backs have fumbled, extra points have been missed, defense has needed a boost to stop the opposing pass attack, and even Maye has had a few bad throws that landed in the hands of defenders.
Still, going into Week 5, the Patriots' quarterback has put up big numbers, so much so that he has begun to separate himself from the pack.
After an incredible performance in the 42-13 walloping of the Carolina Panthers, a game that saw Maye go 14 for 17 with 203 passing yards, 11 rushing yards, and three touchdowns, Maye has entered the top 10 in terms of passing yardage so far this season.
The Patriots' signal caller now ranks sixth in the NFL in terms of pass yardage with 988 total yards in just one month of football.
In front of Maye on the list are Jordan Love (1000), Justin Herbert (1063), Daniel Jones (1078), Matthew Stafford (1114), and topping off the list is Dak Prescott (1119).
That's pretty impressive company.
For most of Maye's career, there has been nothing but optimism surrounding him despite the Patriots' doldrums as an organization as of late. He's a QB with the skill to take the team places, and despite some kinks that won't be ironed out in a linear fashion, that optimism seems to be justified as of late.
The real kicker about the list is how it sits just behind Maye. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was edged out in terms of stats by Maye by a mere 24 passing yards, as Allen currently has 964. That bit of knowledge only makes the Pats/Bills game on Sunday Night Football more appealing.
Maye has been compared to Allen throughout his young career for his ability to scramble and move through on the run. The two have a very positive emerging relationship, both on and off the field, as they have spent time together in the offseason.
The handshake after the game will likely be very positive, but the actual game could go either way. Maye and the Patriots need to be in top form this coming Sunday evening. The Pats' second-year quarterback may have better stats, but the Bills Mafia is always loud at home, and Josh Allen is always on point, especially on a nationally televised game.
