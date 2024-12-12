Patriots' Tom Brady Sends Bill Belichick Message After UNC News
While the days of New England Patriots fans being able to watch Tom Brady and Bill Belichick work together on the field may be gone, they still get to watch both legends on a very public stage.
Brady, of course, has been broadcasting games for FOX Sports this season. Belichick has been appearing on a lot of talk shows and podcasts, but now is taking his talents to another coaching job.
As most already know, Belichick has accepted the head coaching position for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Following the news that Belichick had accepted the position, Brady took to social media to send a message to his longtime coach. He's very clearly happy for Belichick to have gotten the college job.
Obviously, Belichick taking his talents to the college level was a shock. When the report first came out that he had interviewed with North Carolina, the surprise from the sports world could be felt.
However, he has family ties to the Tar Heels. His dad was a former assistant coach for North Carolina. Belichick will also have a ton of control for the program and views it as a new challenge.
It had been expected that Belichick would be a top candidate for any open head coaching position during the NFL offseason, but those teams will not have a shot at him anymore.
That being said, Patriots fans had it good for so many years. Being able to watch Brady and Belichick work side by side week in and week out was an honor. Very few fan bases have been given that kind of dominance to enjoy rooting on.
Even though they're no longer active in the NFL, it's good to keep up to date with both of them. Watching Belichick coach the Tar Heels will be fun and New England fans won't have to worry about playing him.
All of that being said, congratulations go out to Belichick on his new position. Hopefully, he can lead North Carolina to a lot of success in the coming years.
