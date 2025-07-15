Patriots' Top Breakout Candidate Predicted?
The New England Patriots are widely viewed as a sleeper team heading into the 2025 NFL season, as they overhauled their roster over the last few months and could potentially make some noise in the sluggish AFC East.
The Patriots added a bunch of new players in free agency and the NFL Draft, and they also have some rather compelling holdovers returning. But who is their top breakout candidate?
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network took the easy way out, tabbing quarterback Drake Make as New England's most likely player to take a big step forward in 2025.
"Maye finished inside the top 20 in PFSN’s QB+ metric, and his EPA per dropback (0.01) and passer rating (88.1) were impressive considering New England’s league-worst offensive line and lack of playmakers," Austin wrote. "The Patriots responded by overhauling the offense, bringing in Stefon Diggs, drafting Kyle Williams, and bolstering the offensive line with veteran tackle Morgan Moses and LSU’s Will Campbell. With a stronger supporting cast and new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels set to open up the passing game, Maye is positioned for a substantial leap in Year 2."
Is Maye the correct choice here, though?
While there is no doubt that the former No. 3 overall pick has the potential to develop into a star, we cannot discount the possibility of a sophomore slump.
Not only that, but there are actually some other Pats players who may more appropriately fit this category, such as defensive end Keion White or possibly even wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Heck, some even like free-agent linebacker addition Jack Gibbens as a possible breakout talent.
Maye absolutely showed flashes of brilliance in 2024, but he also showed a penchant for turning the ball over, throwing 10 interceptions and fumbling nine times. That isn't solely because of a poor supporting cast.
We'll see if the 22-year-old can, in fact, take major strides this coming season, but there is certainly reason to be skeptical.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!