Patriots Top Four Free Agency Targets Revealed
The New England Patriots are positioned to be one of the league's most active players on the free agency market this NFL offseason.
Coming in with over $125 million to spend on the open market, the Patriots have the ability to make some major improvements on both sides of the ball with significant veteran additions. And with the clock ticking down before free agency opens, New England is seemingly narrowing down their primary targets to a few top names.
According to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed, four players emerge at the top of the list as top targets for the Patriots to kick off free agency: Ronnie Stanley, Milton Williams, Charvarius Ward, and Chris Godwin –– a wide net cast to address needs on both sides of the ball.
It's an interesting pool to dissect. The biggest potential addition of the bunch is Stanley, the Baltimore Ravens' longtime left tackle who hits free agency with a chance to get a big payday. The Patriots could benefit tremendously from his services as a stable option on the offensive line and a veteran voice in the locker room for New England's young core.
Then the two defensive standouts –– Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, are also strong candidates to fit into the Patriots' defense. Williams has frequently been linked to New England as a priority add into Mike Vrabel's new scheme on the front seven, while Ward would be an appealing number two option to pair in the secondary next to Christian Gonzalez.
The most unlikely of the bunch may be Godwin. The eight-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver would undoubtedly be an impressive addition to the Patriots' receiving core, but signs from Callahan and Kyed seem to indicate the pass catcher is set to stay with his current team, signing a long-term deal to stay on board.
Regardless, it's clear the Patriots are setting out to be aggressive this offseason. They have the means to spend a large chunk of money in the coming weeks, and with several impactful names becoming available across the league, New England will be right in the mix to acquire many of them once the window for signings officially arrives.
Free agency negotations open across the league on March 10th at 12 PM ET.
