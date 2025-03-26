Patriots' Travis Hunter Pursuit Just Got Harder
The New England Patriots' dream may very well be to select Travis Hunter with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft. However, that fantasy just became much more challenging to achieve.
Why? Because the New York Giants just signed Russell Wilson, meaning they now have three quarterbacks on their roster for 2025: Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito.
That could mean New York won't be selecting a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, and if the Giants do decide to go in another direction, Hunter could be their selection.
New York would then boast one of the NFL's most dynamic wide receiver duos in Malik Nabers and Hunter, and it would be set up pretty well in terms of weaponry for the long haul.
That would mean the Patriots would have to pivot to Tetairoa McMillan if they plan on taking a wide receiver, and while McMillan looks like a stud, he definitely isn't the generational talent that Hunter appears to be.
Of course, New England just signed Stefon Diggs, lessening the need to take a receiver at No. 4. Instead, the Pats can address their offensive line by bagging left tackle Will Campbell and then perhaps take a wide out on Day 2. It's a very deep wide receiver class, after all.
However, all season long, Patriots fans were hoping that their team would have an opportunity to select Hunter in April. Now, the chances of that happening just became slimmer.
We can't rule out Hunter in totality. Perhaps one of the Tennessee Titans or Cleveland Browns take Abdul Carter at No. 1 or 2, allowing the Giants to still grab Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. But the fact that New York has signed Wilson indicates it may have some intel that both Sanders and Ward will be gone by the time it is on the clock, which further increases the likelihood that Hunter will be a Giant.
That's a tough pill to swallow for New England, even after adding Diggs.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!