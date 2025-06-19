Patriots Urged to Acquire Pro Bowl Defender
The New England Patriots have done a whole lot of work to address their defense this offseason, particularly adding some pieces to help their muted pass rush.
The Patriots signed Harold Landry, Milton Williams and K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency and also selected Bradyn Swinson on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
However, for a team that managed just 28 sacks in 2024, New England could use all the pass-rushing help it can get, which is why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox is urging the Pats to make a move for free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
"Defensively, the Patriots should add another pass-rusher before camp. They added Harold Landry III and Milton Williams in free agency, but they could afford another contributor on the edge," Knox wrote. "The defense recorded just 28 sacks last season and could benefit from a free agent like Za'Darius Smith or Jadeveon Clowney."
While either Smith or Clowney would be a nice addition, the latter is obviously the bigger name (even though Smith has actually been the more productive NFL player).
Clowney spent 2024 with the Carolina Panthers, registering 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 14 games. The well-traveled veteran is a former No. 1 overall who has not quite lived up to expectations, but he still managed to make three straight Pro Bowl appearances with the Houston Texans between 2016 and 2018.
Clowney has never logged a double-digit sack campaign, but he has recorded nine or more sacks four times, most recently tallying 9.5 with the Baltimore Ravens two years ago.
The 32-year-old could probably be had on a one-year contract, but at this stage of his career, he may wish to play for a Super Bowl contender, and for as improved as the Patriots look going into 2025, they unfortunately do not present that option for Clowney.
