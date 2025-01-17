Patriots Urged to Consider Major Trade with Packers
The New England Patriots have quite a few roster areas to address during the upcoming NFL offseason. With a lot of cap space and great draft assets as well, the Patriots have the resources to make some moves.
At this point in time, the most talked about need is finding a top-tier wide receiver for Drake Maye. However, building up the offensive line around him will be just as equally important.
Maye will only be able to develop to his full potential if he can stay upright and off the ground. With that in mind, New England has been linked to a very intriguing trade target.
NBC Sports Boston insider Phil Perry took a look at some players that the Patriots should pursue this offseason. He suggested a trade with the Green Bay Packers for one of their offensive tackles, Zach Tom.
"Tom is among the most underrated offensive linemen in the league, so it will be tough to pry him from the Packers," Perry suggested. "Since tackle is arguably the Patriots' biggest need, it's a possibility that should at least be explored."
Tom would be a massive addition for the New England offense. However, there is a very good chance that the Packers would hang up the phone. He has become a huge part of Green Bay's game plan to protect franchise quarterback Jordan Love.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Tom has great size but he also has elite athleticism.
Due to his strong play once again this season, Tom was named a First-Team All-Pro at right tackle by Pro Football Focus. That is just another sign of the impact that he could make for the Patriots if they were to acquire him.
All of that being said, this is not a likely move to see happen. But, it would be wise for New England to check in and see what it would take to pry him away from the Packers.
