Patriots Urged to Make Big Move With Key Defender
The New England Patriots have already made a bunch of moves to address their defense this offseason, bringing in a bunch of new faces to try and repair a unit that showed some serious leakage during the 2024 NFL campaign.
However, the Patriots also have some in-house things to take care of, and that includes working on extensions with some of their defensive players that were already on the roster.
As a matter of fact, ESPN's Aaron Schatz feels that New England should address the contract of one particular player immediately: cornerback Marcus Jones.
"The Patriots can get him under contract with an extension to solidify their special teams and the nickelback position," Schatz wrote. "Jones had 10 passes defensed last season and ranked eighth in success rate in coverage, although the completions he did give up went for a lot of yardage."
Jones, who played his collegiate football at Houston, was selected by the Pats in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 26-year-old earned a First-Team All-Pro selection during his rookie campaign thanks to his work on special teams, leading the league with 362 punt return yards while also punching in a touchdown. He averaged 12.5 yards per return as well, which also paced the NFL.
On top of that, Jones recorded 39 tackles, a couple of interceptions and seven passes defended in 15 games. The following year, injuries limited him to just two games, but he bounced back with a strong season in 2024, finishing with 58 tackles and a pick in 14 contests.
The Patriots also added fellow cornerback Carlton Davis to put alongside Christian Gonzalez this offseason, but Jones — who can also moonlight as an offensive weapon if needed — has established himself as a pretty key member of the defense.
Jones is entering the final year of his current deal.
