Patriots Warned to Avoid 'Nightmare' WR in Free Agency
The New England Patriots are in obvious need of significant help at the wide receiver position, so they should be exploring all sorts of options in the coming months.
The Patriots are armed with massive cap space heading into free agency, so they may be able to land a wide out or two on the open market.
However, Sara Marshall of Musket Fire is warning them to avoid one player in particular: Diontae Johnson.
Johnson just had the worst contract year imaginable, spending time with three different teams and totaling 33 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns.
He spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans in 2024 and caused problems everywhere he went, so Marshall's defiance about potentially adding him is warranted.
"If they choose the easier route by signing available players, there's no reason to consider Diontae Johnson at any point in time," Marshall wrote. "... That is far from what the Patriots need on their team right now or in the locker room, even if there is still a lot of potential in Johnson to be the type of receiver the offense could benefit from moving forward."
Johnson actually did have some very productive years with the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2019 and 2023, making the Pro Bowl in 2021 after hauling in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.
However, in spite of all of his talent, the 28-year-old has just one 1,000-yard campaign to his name, and his attitude has been a prominent issue throughout his NFL career.
Because he is still relatively young, Johnson actually does have a chance to revitalize his career somewhere, but it probably isn't the best idea for New England to bring him into a situation with a young quarterback in Drake Maye.
