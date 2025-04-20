Patriots Warned Not to Pass On Enticing WR in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots find themselves in need of help at wide receiver heading into the NFL Draft, and while they would certainly love to nab Travis Hunter with the fourth overall pick, the chances of him still being available at that spot seem relatively slim at this point.
The good news is that there will be plenty of other good receivers available between Rounds 2 and 7, and the Patriots may be able to snatch a couple of them next week.
ESPN's Louis Riddick has highlighted Arkansas Razorbacks wide out Isaac TeSlaa as a player that teams should not ignore in the draft, and Michael DeVito of Musket Fire is urging New England to try and land him on Day 3.
"The Patriots don't have size at the wide receiver position. A dream addition is having a big, fast wideout who can run after the catch and block," DeVito wrote. "TeSlaa is 6'4" and 214 pounds. That's enough said about size. But it's his athleticism that comes along with his size that should catch the Patriots' attention."
TeSlaa caught 28 passes for 545 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, displaying his explosiveness by averaging a hefty 19.5 yards per catch.
Drake Maye could certainly use a big, athletic weapon like TeSlaa, so he will definitely be a rather hard talent for the Pats to pass on with their Day 3 selections.
TeSlaa spent the first couple of years of his collegiate career at Hillsdale College before transferring to Arkansas after 2022. During his debut campaign with the Razorbacks, the 23-year-old hauled in 34 receptions for 351 yards and a couple of scores.
Obviously, the Patriots will have other priorities. They surely have a long list of receivers they would prefer to draft ahead of TeSlaa, but he would absolutely represent a terrific pickup late in the draft.
