Patriots OL Announces Retirement
New England Patriots guard and offseason free agent signing, Wes Schweitzer, has seemingly called it a wrap on his NFL career.
According to a team release, the Patriots have placed Schweitzer on their reserve/retirement list, effectively signaling his retirement from the NFL after eight years. New England had signed him earlier in March as an unrestricted free agent.
Schweitzer, a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, had signed onto the Patriots' roster earlier this offseason and was even among the early contenders to start for New England in their left guard spot. However, the 31-year-old has instead decided to hang up the cleats before even taking a snap in Foxborough.
Before joining the Patriots, Schweitzer had 90 games played and 62 starts through eight seasons, having previous stints with the Falcons, Washington Commanders, and most recently, the New York Jets.
During the first two days of Patriots' mandatory minicamp, Schweitzer has been among the short list of those not present, and now with the recent developments coming to light, it's easy to see why he was absent.
Schweitzer was among those in the mix as a depth piece in the Patriots' interior line, but now, New England will be forced to turn elsewhere. Currently, Cole Strange, Layden Robison, Tyrese Robinson, and rookie Jared Wilson are among those in line to compete for their left guard spot on their newly revitalized offensive line this offseason.
With names like rookie Will Campbell and Morgan Moses on the outside, Mike Onwenu at right guard, and offseason signing Garrett Bradbury at center, this Patriots offensive line is bound to look vastly different and improved for the season ahead. Yet, it's a room that now won't include the services of Schweitzer as once thought.
