Patriots Veteran Center Questionable vs. Giants

The New England Patriots are preparing for their Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants, and they've added another name to their injury report ahead of the game.

Veteran center Garrett Bradbury has been listed as "questionable" for the game with an illness, per an official announcement from the Patriots on Twitter.

Patriots injury report update: C Garrett Bradbury (illness) is questionable for #NYGvsNE. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 1, 2025

Fans on the platform responded to the news negatively, with one writing, "So we just aren't allowed to have offensive linemen?" and another writing, "O-line is f---ed." Others echoed the sentiment with concerns about the offensive line, "Not good for that already banged up O-line" and "Guess the O-line’s taking a sick day too 😂".

Hurting O-Line

The Patriots' offense sustained serious recent losses in rookies Will Campbell (knee) and Jared Wilson (ankle), who will also miss this matchup. Both players were injured in last week's showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals (a 26-20 Pats victory), and Campbell is not expected to return until the Pats' Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins at the earliest. Wilson is considered week-to-week.

Bradbury was comforting to the rookie left tackle in the wake of the injury.

"It's a blessing because it looked really bad," Bradbury said following the game, per ESPN. "He hasn't dealt with a whole lot of injury adversity. Me and Morgan [Moses] have kind of been in his ear about things he can do in the time being to get back faster and mentally to stay in it. It's going to happen -- it's the NFL, injury rate is 100 percent -- and he can come back from this better."

When asked about compensating for the hurting offensive line on November 29, Bradbury explained that he wants to keep his eyes on his own work.

“You don’t wanna play outside of yourself... I’m not gonna overcompensate for anyone that’s next to me," Bradbury said. "I trust whoever’s gonna be in there next to me.”

Bradbury, 30, signed a two-year deal with the Patriots back in March, worhtt up to $12 million, and has been praised for his leadership on the OL this season, particularly among the rookie class.

Bradbury was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 with the 18th overall pick, and played with the Vikings for six seasons before moving on to the Patriots. This season, he has started in 11 games, and his next game while healthy will mark his 100th career start.

