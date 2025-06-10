Patriots' Stefon Diggs Gets Candid About Boat Controversy
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots Stefon Diggs is seldom one for dull moments.
From his highly-anticipated arrival in New England via free agency, to his recovery from last season’s torn ACL, the 31-year-old has already made his share of headlines heading into the 2025 NFL season.
Most recently, Diggs was captured on video at a Memorial Day weekend yacht party in Miami, Florida, flirtatiously chatting with several women, before handing one of them a small resealable bag with unknown contents. Not surpsingly, the incident has been the central story surrounding Diggs — even as he and his teammates participated in mandatory minicamp this week.
Yet, Diggs remains intent on entering training camp with his attention singularly focused on the football field — even if inquiring minds are concentrated elsewhere.
"I want to be as candid as possible, I kind of have a thing where I don't talk about my personal life with people I don't know,” Diggs told reporters following Tuesday’s practice. “I had a conversation with [Mike] Vrabel...people in the building. [He’s just] hoping everybody is making good decisions. The particulars are all internal."
“Obviously it’s a conversation that’s happening internal,” he added. “I can’t have too much conversation about it.”
Diggs and the Patriots reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal — including $26 million guaranteed — in March. The Maryland product spent the first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Buffalo Bills via trade in 2020. From 2018-23, he posted six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was selected to four Pro Bowls.
Last season, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Houston Texans, catching 47 passes for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His aforementioned ACL injury not only ended his campaign, it also put the start of his 2025 season in jeopardy. Still, his appearance this week on the practice fields — along with multiple reports indicating his rehab to be ahead of schedule — has fueled speculation that the 6’0” 191-pound receiver could be ready for New England’s season opener on September 7. His fluid movement, combined with his impressive performance on the field during offseason workouts has only intensified the guesstimates on his status.
When healthy, Diggs immediately upgrades the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. Accordingly, his skill set should provide a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats starter turned the collective heads of NFL analysts last season with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.
Beyond bringing an upgrade in talent, Diggs is also expected to provide a veteran presence to an otherwise young receivers room. Never shy of being vocal on the sideline in Buffalo, he was voted a captain in his first year with the Texans last season. Though it may be early to determine if such a fate is in store for him with the Patriots in 2025, Diggs is already eager to put distractions aside and focus squarely on football — thanks in large part to the example set by his new head coach.
“I can’t wait to play for him,” Diggs said of Vrabel. “He’s just got that ‘itch’ that makes you want to run through a wall for him.”
