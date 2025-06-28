Patriots WR With Most Trade Value Revealed
The New England Patriots now have quite the glut at wide receiver thanks to all of the additions they have made at the position this offseason, and some are wondering if it could lead to a potential trade.
Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams are all probably locks to make the roster, and you have to think DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte will be on the team, as well...or will they?
During a recent mailbag, Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit was asked which of the Patriots' bubble wide receivers have the most trade value, and he singled out Boutte.
"Kayshon Boutte would probably have the most value do to his combination of age and performance from last season," Hines wrote.
Hines added that Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk may be able to fetch something in a potential trade, but nothing of any real value.
Here's the thing with Boutte: if he doesn't get dealt, he is as close as you can get to being a lock to make the 53-man roster. He developed quite a rapport with Drake Maye last season, catching 43 passes for 589 yards and five touchdowns.
The former fifth-round pick is still just 23 years old, so unless New England is able to find an enticing trade for him, there really is no reason for the Pats to move him.
Of course, if the Patriots want to narrow down the wide receiver competition, trading Boutte is certainly an option, as there would almost definitely be a handful of teams interested in the LSU product thanks to his surprising showing in 2024.
Boutte doesn't do any one thing incredibly well, but he is a well-rounded receiver who has displayed he has the ability to make plays, and that was in a horrific offense last season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!