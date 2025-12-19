Patriots’ Stefon Diggs Gets Blunt About Reduced Role

It's been a weird last few weeks for New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. After the start to the season that netted him plenty of catches, yards and snaps, his on-field production has dwindled.

In the Patriots' last loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, Diggs was only on the field for 26 snaps. He only caught three passes for 26 yards, part of what amounted to eight receptions by Patriots wide receivers in the game.

Diggs has been a consistent part of New England's arial attack. He has been quarterback Drake Maye's favorite target, leading the team in targets (83), receptions (67) and receiving yards (731). But as of late, the former Pro Bowler has only caught eight passes over the last three weeks.

When asked about adapting to diminished playing time, Diggs says he's just taking it as he goes.

Stefon Diggs Has Been Trustworthy ... When He's On The Field

"(Expletive), I don’t know," Diggs said in front of his locker this week. "For real, like, just trying to get used to it. I mean, you know, it kind of was the same kind of in the beginning of the year, too. I just try to take advantage of the opportunities I do get. And when I am out there, be a vessel. Be a positive force, rather than, you know, being any other way.

"I’m adjusting to it. Like, I just try to do what I’m asked, and then handle it the best way I can. You know, I always want to be out there. I want to make plays, and I want to play at a high level. But we’ve got a lot of skill guys. We got a lot of amazing players. I’m just doing what I can."

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) after running the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Patriots' receiving corps has been a work in progress all season. Young players like DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte have had impressive games in their third seasons. Diggs -- when used -- is a reliable target. With the team heading towards the postseason, they may be trying to get each of their pass catchers work before their first playoff game since 2021.

As for Diggs, he's still one year removed from tearing his ACL. He feels good and doesn't think his injury is something to monitor.

"I’m great. I feel great. I ain’t got no issues," Diggs said. "I’ve been feeling pretty good, actually. And we got that bye week, so I feel ready to fly around."

