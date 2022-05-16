Patriots Positional Preview: Standing Pat at Tight End?

The tight end position has long held a prominent place in the heart of the New England Patriots organization. From Russ Francis, to Ben Coates to Rob Gronkowski, the Pats have arguably utilized the position as well as any other in NFL history.

In 2021, tight end was once again expected to take center stage for the team’s offense. The Pats secured the services of the top two players at the position, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, via free agency. While many expected the Patriots to heavily incorporate two tight-end sets into their offense in 2021, it was not the case. In fact, both Henry and Smith spent only a fraction of their snaps on the field together; just 18.6 percent of its offensive snaps.

Despite statistically underwhelming last season, the Pats brain trust seems to have confidence in the talent at the position to produce in 2022. With four players seemingly worthy of a roster spot, New England chose not to address the position through the 2022 NFL Draft, or the initial waves of free agency.

As the team heads into 2022, here is a look at the key players at the position, as well as their potential roles with the team during the season.

Jonnu Smith

The Patriots acted quickly during the 2021 offseason to secure Smith's services. The 6-3, 248, former Tennessee Titan was expected to provide what the Pats lacked in 2020; a prototypical ‘move’ tight end that could be an effective target in the red zone. After all, his eight touchdowns in 2020 came as a red zone target.

However, Smith statistically underwhelmed in 2021. After compiling 41 receptions for 448 yards and his aforementioned eight touchdowns during his final season as a Titan, Smith finished the 2021 regular season with 28 catches, 294 receiving yards and one touchdown throughout 16 games. Though that may seem like a notable drop off, it should be noted that Smith was targeted 20 fewer times in 2021 than the previous season.

Still, Smith has earned the trust and respect of his coaches and teammates, who see a bright future ahead for him. As a result, he should be expected to contribute as more of an offensive presence at the position, as well as select snaps in a fullback-like role. Though his offensive numbers may have fallen short of expectations in 2021, Smith still led all tight ends in yards gained after catch per reception (8.5), according to Pro Football Focus. With one year in the Patriots system behind him, the 26-year-old should see marked improvement in 2022.

Hunter Henry

Henry, a former second-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016, further established himself as a star at his position during his first season with New England. In fact, some may make the argument that his star remains on the rise. During his time with the Bolts, Henry compiled 196 career receptions, for 2322 yards and 21 touchdowns. While widely praised for his versatility, he is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his impressive route running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher.

Pairing Henry alongside a prototypical ‘move’ tight end like Smith was expected to allow the Patriots to run 12-man personnel, featuring two equally potent tight end options. Combined with a sizable offensive line and a capable running game, New England was expected to excel in several play action schemes in 2021; significantly more so than one year ago. Unfortunately, that was seldom the case.

Despite the unexpected lack of production from their ‘tandem of tight endage,’ Henry still had one of his most statistically productive seasons. He finished the 2021 season having compiled 603 yards on 50 catches with nine touchdowns. His connection with quarterback Mac Jones led to some of the Patriots most impressive offensive plays. As such, Henry is almost certain to remain a key offensive component for New England in 2022 and beyond.

Devin Asiasi

Heading into training camp, Asiasi seemed to be the front-runner to earn the third slot on the tight end depth chart. Despite a statistically sour rookie season, one in which he caught just two passes on seven targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, he did show signs of promise. Unfortunately, Asiasi scarcely had the chance to display that promise, spending most of the season as a healthy inactive on game day. The former UCLA Bruin only saw the field for 12 snaps during the Pats Week Ten victory over the Cleveland Browns.

While it may be possible that Asiasi has played his final down in Foxboro, some still believe that he can contribute to the Pats offense. To do so, he must blend his size, speed and length. When at his best, Asiasi has impressive athleticism and has demonstrated some upside as a route runner. Asiasi’s greatest asset is that he is a natural hands catcher with above-average body control. That trait should allow him to make strides in 2022.

Dalton Keene

Keene was elected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft (101st overall) out of Virginia Tech. Much like his rookie classmate and fellow tight-end Asiasi, Keene underwhelmed in his first season in New England. Though he did miss some time early on in 2020 with a neck injury, the 22-year-old struggled to find comfort in the Pats offense. He appeared in six games during his rookie season, logging three receptions for 16 yards on five targets.

Despite his first-season struggles, the Pats remained hopeful that Keene would be versatile enough to be deployed in-line, in the slot and in the backfield in 2021. The 22-year-old was expected to use his time in camp to work on improving his route running, while also taking some reps at the fullback position. However, Keene was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to the start of training camp. In August, he was moved to injured reserve, after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus injury.

Keene’s ability to move around the field allows him to line up as an H-back, a fullback, or as an option in the slot or the perimeter. During his time in college, he frequently demonstrated the skill to run with power after the catch. However, he has yet to become an offensive factor with the Patriots, and is likely to face an uphill battle to earn a roster spot in 2022.

Matt Sokol

Sokol is the latest veteran addition to the Patriots roster, having been claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions on May 11. The former Michigan State Spartan began his pro career in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. During his rookie season, he spent time on the both Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars practice squads. Sokol signed a futures contract with the Detroit Lions heading into the 2020 season. During his pro tenure to date, he would see dual tours of duty on the practice squads of all three franchises.

At 6-5, 249, Sokol possesses great size for the position, especially as a blocker. However, his pro resume is quite limited. After re-signing with the Chargers practice squad [after being released by Detroit] in 2020, he was elevated to the 53-man roster for two games. Sokol saw the field for 15 offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps.

To say that Sokol is a long shot to make the Patriots 53-man roster is probably being generous. At present, he projects as a rotational camp presence, with a chance to earn a spot on the Patriots practice squad following the final round of roster cutdowns.