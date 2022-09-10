Patriots Promote Pair From Practice Squad For Week 1 vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO — In advance of Sunday’s 2022 season-opener, New England announced the standard elevations of wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad.

Despite being a surprise cut during the final roster adjustment period in late August, Humphrey returned to the Pats via the practice squad. The veteran free-agent performed at a high level in the preseason; having led all Pats receivers with 13 catches, 140 yards and a touchdown. Humphrey’s size and versatility may earn him multiple roster elevations, as a receiver or a potential ‘move’ tight end. At the very least, it should provide him with the chance to make an impact on the Patriots offensive against the Dolphins.

Humphrey may also provide value on special teams. He spent time working with the team’s coverage specialists throughout training camp and the preseason. His prowess in this area was on full display when making a dynamic punt-coverage play on special teams against the New York Giants. With ex-special teams stalwart Justin Bethel about to suit up for Miami, Humphrey may see some time alongside team captain Matthew Slater in the gunner role.

Langi is continuing his second tour of duty with the Patriots via the practice squad. However, his experience should earn him some playing time on Sunday, as well as during some additional regular season games. Through seven appearances for the Patriots in 2021, Langi recorded two tackles, playing 16 snaps on defense as a rotational depth option, playing off-the-ball, on the edge and in run-stoppage duty. He has also been a valuable contributor on special teams, primarily on the kicking units, for which he logged 98 snaps.

In accordance with NFL regulations (which provides for a maximum of three elevations in the regular season), both Langi and Humphrey will be eligible for two additional game day elevations throughout 2022.

If the Pats hope to utilize their services beyond that timeframe, they would need to be signed to the team’s 53-man roster.

The Patriots will open their 2022 regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

