Patriots Looking for OG Help With Recent Free Agent Visit

FOXBORO — Ahead of their Week 2 matchup this weekend, the New England Patriots are looking around at some free agent offensive linemen.

According to Wednesday's NFL transaction wire, the Patriots hosted free agent guard Xavier Newman-Johnson to a visit. The former UDFA, who signed with Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans back in 2022, was recently released from the New York Jets practice squad.

The Patriots have a pretty solidified offensive line unit this this point, at least in terms of their starting five. But injuries to some depth players could keep the Patriots' options open at this point.

Profiling Newman-Johnson's College, NFL Career

Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson (55) blocks during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 24-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Newman-Johnson, 27, spent five seasons with the Baylor Bears in college, getting snaps at left guard, right guard and center. As a true freshman in 2017, he started eight games at left guard, the spot he spent most of his time.

He was granted an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned to become Baylor's starter at left guard. He played all 14 games for the Bears that year and was named a All-Big 12 honorable mention.

After college, Newman-Johnson signed with the Titans in undrafted free agency. He was released during roster cuts, but stuck around all year on the practice squad. In December of that season, he was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut against the Dallas Cowboys.

He would make the Titans' active roster in 2023, but would be released two months later. After signing with the Jets, Newman-Johnson played in seven games (four starts) and played 000 offensive snaps that year for the Patriots' AFC East rival.

In the two seasons that followed with the Jets, Newman-Johnson played in 14 games, but spent a lot of time on the practice squad. During the 2024 season, he collapsed on the Jets' sideline during after a big hit, and was unable to move his body. He was able to regain movement in his limbs, and would return to the roster.

After missing the end of last year with a knee injury, Newman-Johnson was released by the Jets on Tuesday.

Do Patriots Need Extra OL Bodies?

Jun 10, 2026; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman (65) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's safe to say the Patriots don't need new bodies to become starters. After last week's loss to the Seahawks, the unit of Will Campbell/Alijah Vera-Tucker/Jared Wilson/Mike Onwenu/Morgan Moses feels like a group that will remain all season.

But some of the players backing them up are dealing with ailments, potentially signaling where Newman-Johnson can come in to help. Right now, both center/guard Ben Brown (knee) and tackle Dametrious Crownover (knee) popped up on the injury report. Crownover has missed the last two practices.

Other than those two, the Patriots have Greg Van Roten, Caleb Lomu, Walter Rouse, Lorenz Metz (practice squad), Jacob Rizy (practice squad) and Jake Kubas (practice squad) in the building. If the Patriots believe that either Brown and/or Crownover won't be able to go this week against the Steelers, then maybe they'll need to give Newman-Johnson another call.

For now, the Patriots haven't made a move on him. They'd need to open up a roster spot to do so.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!