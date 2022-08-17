Who Was Patriots QB Mac Jones Praising After Practice With Panthers?

FOXBORO — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to make strides towards improved performance in 2022.

New England’s second-year signal caller has taken the proper steps to improve both physically and mentally. He not only sought out measures to increase his velocity, but also methods to build upon his accuracy in various spots on the field. Those preparations involved his confirmation of working with noted quarterback optimization expert Tom House, and adopting a healthier diet and sleep regimen.

Still, there has been notable ebb and flow to Jones’ training camp performance, thus far. There are times in which the Alabama product has looked comfortable and in control while leading the Patriots offense. Conversely, there have been instances where the Pats young quarterback has been forced from the pocket, hold the ball longer than desired, and forced into errant throws.

While some of the blame should be assigned to inadequate blocking along the offensive line, much of the Patriots offensive woes have stemmed from breakdowns in communication.

Yet, Jones remains confident that the ship is being steered in the right direction.

Just over one week removed from arguably their worst offensive practice of the season, to date, Jones and the Pats have looked more efficient while moving the ball on offense. For their quarterback, the turnaround has been due largely in part to smoother communication between players and coaches.

“I think the coaches have done a good job just kind of listening to us,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “If we don’t like something it’s something that they’re going to listen to and tell us why we should do one thing or another. At the end of the day they have a lot of experience and they know exactly how to attack a defense and that’s something that we’ve kind of bought into.”

In New England’s second day of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, Jones finished the day 11 of 15, completing an impressive touchdown pass to receiver DeVante Parker. For good measure, he connected on a two-point conversion to hybrid runner/receiver Ty Montgomery. Though there is still much to accomplish, Jones is pleased with the progress the team has shown throughout the past week.

“There’s a lot of knowledge. A lot of it is just making sure we’re all on the same page,” Jones said. “We’ve grown in that area and we have to continue to do that. Everyday is a new battle and the coaches have done a great job preparing us for one day. You come out here there’s a new look and we come out here today and we adjust to it and we nail it.”

With the Panthers expected to play their second-stringers during Friday night’s preseason matchup at Gillette Stadium, the Pats starters are hopeful to see the field, having sat for last week’s game against the New York Giants. No matter the look, or the personnel, Jones and the Pats new-look offense will be ready.

“That’s something you need to do from drive to drive in the NFL. In a game, one drive they might give you one look and then the next drive you got to be ready for the new look they just gave you. So I’m really pleased with that.”

The Pats and Panthers are set for a 7 p.m. ET start time on Friday evening in Foxboro, Massachusetts.