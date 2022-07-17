Patriots Training Camp 3 To Watch: Quarterbacks

FOXBORO — While games may be won in the trenches and defense wins championships, all eyes are still on the quarterback when it comes to professional football.

For better or for worse, a team’s success is largely attributed to the player taking snaps under center.

While the New England Patriots quarterback position will largely be defined by one number (12), the Pats have plodded forward to forge a new identity at the position. Heading into his second season, quarterback Mac Jones looks to continue the tradition of revered quarterbacks who have proudly worn a Patriots uniform. In 2022, it is expected that he will be joined by veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe.

Conspicuous by his absence from that list is now former Patriot Jarrett Stidham, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, along with a swap of late-round draft picks by the teams.

With the first Patriots set to report for training camp in just over a week, here is a look at the team’s three quarterbacks heading into 2022.

Mac Jones

Despite the focus on the upcoming season, it is important to remember that Jones performed well at the team’s helm in his rookie season. He led all rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage and a 92.5 passer rating, while compiling 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. He completed at least 70 percent of his attempts in nine of New England’s games and twice threw for 300-plus yards through the air.

Jones also had his struggles down the stretch. He was less accurate, made more rookie mistakes and had difficulty when defenses were able to adjust to take away his preferred routes and targets. In hope of minimizing his troubles in 2022, Jones has taken the proper steps to improve both physically and mentally. He not only sought out measures to increase his velocity, but also methods to build upon his accuracy in various spots on the field. Those preparations involved his confirmation of working with noted quarterback optimization expert Tom House, with whom Jones had been rumored to have collaborated this offseason.

Throughout New England’s offseason workout program, Jones wasted little time in demonstrating his progress. During mandatory minicamp practice sessions, he demonstrated accuracy, command and added strength on nearly all of his throws. Through it all, Jones is beginning to develop a solid working relationship with new offensive assistant Joe Judge, who is taking on the primary coaching duties at the quarterback position.

Jones’ desire to maintain his poise and his drive to constantly improve continue to make him the ideal steward of New England’s timing-based passing game, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws. As such, the 23-year-old provides palpable hope of a bright future for New England at the quarterback position.

Brian Hoyer

Hoyer served as the Patriots’ primary backup in 2021, serving as a mentor to starter Mac Jones. Hoyer Seeing the majority action in late-game scenarios, Hoyer played in five games, completing nine of eleven passes for 227 yards and one touchdown. His primary contribution to the team was his role as a mentor for the Patriots’ young starting quarterback.Though his best days on the field may be behind him, his tutelage of Jones gives him value in New England; especially in light of the team’s numerous offensive coaching changes.Hoyer has been outstanding when running the scout team.

Hoyer’s signing with the team should not be dismissed as mere roster-filling. With the departure of both former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree to Las Vegas, Hoyer’s tutelage will be crucial for the continued development of Jones, as well as Zappe. His experience and knowledge within the Patriots offensive system could prove to be invaluable during training camp.

Should the Patriots choose to enter the 2022 season without rostering Hoyer, it is possible that he may remain with the team in a coaching or advisory role. However, no indication has been given that the 36-year-old was ready or willing to hang up his cleats just yet.

Bailey Zappe

New England raised more than a few eyebrows when they selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the 137th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Several fans and analysis publically wondered whether the Patriots had squandered valuable draft capital by overindulging in a position of strength.

Zappe had an overwhelmingly successful statistical season at Western Kentucky in 2021. He set FBS single-season records with 62 passing touchdowns and 5,967 passing yards. The 23-year-old is also a strong logistical fit within New England’s style. Much like Jones, Zappe has a quick release and is an accurate, short-to-intermediate passer when throwing in rhythm. He moves well within the pocket and demonstrates a good eye for recognizing pressure. In order to be an effective pro, he must improve upon his accuracy when throwing on the move. While he does not project as a particular mobile quarterback, his skill set fits well within New England’s system.