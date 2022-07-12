Ranking NFL Rookie Cornerbacks: Where’s Patriots’ Marcus Jones?

FOXBORO - While offense may get the headlines, defense wins championships.

The hallmark of nearly every successful football team is a defense which is solid at all three levels: the defensive front, the linebacker and the secondary.

Widely considered to be among the marquee positions on the gridiron, cornerbacks continue to be sought after, both in free agency and via the NFL Draft. The 2022 rookie class will feature four first-round cornerbacks, along with eight selected in the Top 50.

With a clear need in their defensive backfield, the New England Patriots selected Houston cornerback Marcus Jones in the third round [85 overall] in the 2022 NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, Jones was consistently mentioned among the Patriots potential options at the position. His unique skill set makes him a great fit for New England’s secondary; adding depth, and potential pop in their defensive backfield. Jones’ fellow rookie draftee, former Arizona State corner Jack Jones, is expected to compete for a perimeter corner spot during training camp.

As such, CBS Sports recently provided their rankings of this year’s draft class, with Jones ranking fourth among his peers.

CBS Sports analysis:

4. Marcus Jones, Patriots

Jones' feet are as fast as Eddie Munson shredding on his guitar in the most metal concert ever in The Upside Down. Outstanding feet are seminal to a cornerback's success -- just ask receivers who faced Jones during his illustrious career at Troy and Houston. Across four seasons, Jones tallied nine interceptions and 31 pass breakups.

Outstanding feet are also seminal to being a tremendous returner, and Jones led college football in punt-return yardage in 2020 and had three punt-return touchdowns and six -- yes, six -- kick-return scores. He excels in space, a phrase typically reserved for slot receivers that's, of course, useful for slot defenders.

His small stature actually helps him stay with crafty, ultra-quick receivers and he closes on the football in a flash. In New England, Bill Belichick will utilize Jones to maximize his strengths in coverage and in the return game.

As a result, the Patriots added depth, and potential pop in their defensive backfield, by drafting Houston cornerback Marcus Jones.

Listed at 5-8, Jones’ lack of size may have deterred some potential suitors at the pro level. However, they may be doing a disservice to themselves by underestimating him. Apparently, it was not enough to cause the Patriots to shy from selecting his services. Jones is a phenomenal athlete with breakaway speed — known for displaying tremendous athleticism on pass defense and outstanding open-field tackles. He finished the season with 48 tackles, five interceptions, 13 passes-defensed, one forced fumble and one tackle for a loss. He ranked second nationally in interceptions and sixth nationally in passes defensed per game with 1.4.

While Jones projects best as a slot corner, his elite return skills make him an intriguing option for the Patriots, who place a premium on special teams prowess. In 2020, Jones was named to the first team, All-American Athletic Conference as a return specialist after leading the nation with 337 yards on 17 punt returns. He also returned one for a touchdown. During his redshirt senior season in 2021, Jones returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown with 17 seconds left against 19th-ranked SMU to win the game 44–37. To cap off the season he won the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation's most versatile player. He was also selected to the Associated Press All-America first team as a defensive back.mHe also won AAC Special Teams Player of the Year along with being named first team All-AAC as a return specialist and second team All-AAC as a cornerback.

At the end of the day, Jones may best project in the Patriots system as their slot defender of the future, primarily because of his size and movement skills. Although he has experience playing outside, he will serve as a depth player in New England’s secondary for the short term. His elite return game may see him take on the duties as the Pats primary kick returner.