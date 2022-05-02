Skip to main content

Sweeter Schedule? Patriots Might Avoid Star Receiver Early in 2022

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins will miss the season's first six games, one of which could be a Patriots' road game

In the NFL's 17-game schedule configuration, in 2022 the New England Patriots are saddled with nine road games. One of those, however, might have become a smidge less challenging with Monday's drug suspension involving a No. 1 receiver.

Five-time Pro Bowl star DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended for this season's first six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. One of the Patriots road games will be against the Cardinals, either in Glendale, Arizona or Mexico City.

The full NFL schedule will be released May 12, but select games - such as the league's five international games in London, Munich and Mexico - will be announced beginning Thursday. With their championship pedigree and large fan following, the Patriots are considered an attractive opponent for Arizona's Nov. 21 "home" game at Estadio Azteca.

If so, the Patriots could face Hopkins in the Week 11 matchup. If New England visits Arizona early in the season, it would likely miss the three-time All-Pro receiver as he serves his suspension. Hopkins, 29, was limited to 10 games last year after suffering a season-ending knee injury. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2017.

Though it has enjoyed relative success against Hopkins, Bill Belichick's defense would rather not have to face a pass-happy Cardinals offense led by quarterback Kyler Murray and this season injected by the speed of new acquisition Hollywood Brown. Arizona traded for the former Ravens deep threat after losing Christian Kirk in free agency.

The Patriots, who drafted two cornerbacks - Marcus Jones of Houston and Arizona State's Jack Jones - last weekend to help replace the void left by J.C. Jackson's free-agency departure to the Chargers, have won seven of the last eight against the Cardinals, including a 20-17 in Foxboro in 2020 on Nick Folk's 50-yard field as time expired.

New England is the only team face Hopkins more than five times without allowing him a receiving touchdown. In seven matchups - all but one when he was with the Texans - Hopkins has only 34 catches for 458 yards against the Patriots. He caught five passes for 55 yards in Arizona's 2020 loss at Gillette Stadium.

