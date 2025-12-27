Patriots On SI Staff Predicts Week 17 Game vs. Jets

The New England Patriots are fighting for the AFC East crown as they take on the New York Jets in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

With the game inching closer, some members of the New England Patriots On SI staff predicted the outcome of the divisional game.

Daniel Arwas

The Jets are tanking about as obviously as any one team can, and with the No. 2 overall pick still well within range, it is unlikely that Brady Cook and co. will do much to a New England team that is still eyeing the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the first-round bye that comes with it.

Even with rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson questionable while in the concussion protocol, there does not seem to be a particularly realistic world in which the Jets make a concerted effort to dislodge the Patriots from the race for both the division and conference regular season titles.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Jets 7

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings retrieves the ball after a bad snap by the New York Jets. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Ethan Hurwitz

This isn't a trap game. This is a game that's purely unfair on paper. New England is the much better team in all three phases. Drake Maye against Brady Cook is one of the more lopsided quarterback battles of the season in 2025. The first matchup between these two teams on Thursday Night Football earlier this year wasn’t the Patriots' smoothest win, but they won nevertheless.

In Week 17, the Patriots will have a statistical get-right game. Maye will feast on a depleted defense, while their own defense will put all their concerted efforts into stopping the one Jets offensive star that's beat them in the past (Breece Hall). This game should be over by the third quarter.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Jets 3

Jeremy Brener

This is the chance for the Patriots to flex their muscles. They're playing a Jets team that is not on their level, and they are on the doorstep of winning the AFC East.

It's always hard to win road games in December, especially against divisional opponents, but this is an opportunity for the Patriots to prove that they are one of the best teams in the league.

The Patriots need to come in this game hot and ready to try and kick the Jets in the teeth. This won't be pretty.

Prediction: Patriots 35, Jets 7

Mike D'Abate

The New England Patriots are entering this Week 17 matchup fresh off punching their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Though this game may have neither the same national appeal, nor sense of urgency, the Pats must either beat or tie the Jets to remain in the driver’s seat for the AFC East division title. As such, expect New England to approach this game with a sense of urgency.

On paper, this is a game in which the Pats should hold the upper hand. Their 12-3 record is a mirror image to that of their counterparts at 3-12. New England’s offense is facing a Jets defense that ranks 26th in passing touchdowns allowed and has zero interceptions all season. Therefore, quarterback Drake Maye should have every opportunity to rekindle the Pats’ proficiency in the passing game — especially when given the absence of Jets’ defensive end Will McDonald, who has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Defensively, New England’s run defense will need to demonstrate marked improvement to contain Jets’ running back Breece Hall. Having surrendered 100+ yards in six straight games, the Pats will need defenders such as Jack Gibbens and Cory Durden to step up in the absence of linebacker Robert Spillane. They should help provide the Pats with the strength and aggression they need to take care of business in East Rutherford this weekend.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 10

