Patriots Make Bold Statement in Win Over Jets

The New England Patriots are celebrating after a 42-10 victory against the Jets in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots dominated the game from start to finish with four touchdowns in the first half from second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

The MVP candidate threw a fifth touchdown in the third quarter and exited the game shortly after.

Maye finished the day completing 19 of 21 passes for 256 yards and five touchdowns, putting an exclamation point on his MVP campaign.

New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III celebrates after a play during a game against the New York Jets. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patriots Destroy Jets in Week 17

The defense was also strong, only giving up a touchdown in the fourth quarter to running back Breece Hall, who became the first New York running back in a decade to run for over 1,000 yards.

Patriots wide receiver Stefan Diggs also had a major accomplishment in the second quarter. His touchdown from Maye unlocked a contract incentive that paid him $500,000. He finished the day with six catches for 101 yards.

Patriots rookie wide receiver Efton Chism also scored his first career touchdown.

The win also completes a goal for the Patriots, who went undefeated on the road this season. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about that particular milestone in a press conference earlier this week.

"We want to be undefeated on the road. I think that that's something that's unique. I'm sure you guys will tell me how many times it's happened before, but there you go," Vrabel said.

"So, that's something that I think is special. Still want to play for the division. We want to win the division. Haven't done it in a long time, and whoever we put out there and whoever we play with is going to have to have that in mind and be prepared to do that against a team that's playing some young guys."

The Patriots still have one more goal: to win the AFC East. They can do so if the Buffalo Bills lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in the late slate of games. But if they win, they will have to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 to get their 14th win and a home game in the playoffs.

There will be some scoreboard watching over the next couple of hours, but the Patriots are mainly focused on what they can do. They showed how capable they are by beating the Jets the way they did in Week 17.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!