Report: Patriots Sign Former Chiefs OL

Center Darryl Williams has spent the majority of the past two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have added some depth to their crowded, but talented corps of offensive linemen.

NFL Reporter Jordan Schultz reported on Friday that the Pats have signed center Darryl Williams to their 90-man roster. Williams, 25, joined the pro ranks as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Mississippi State in 2020.

Throughout his collegiate career, Williams appeared in 45 career games, starting 38 of them and seeing time both at left guard and center. He was named a Bulldogs team captain as a redshirt senior, before participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl as well as the NFL Scouting Combine.

Following the 2020 NFL Draft, Williams signed with the Kansas City Chiefs Though he did not make the 53-man roster out of training camp, he was among the players signed to the practice squad.

Williams spent the entire regular season on the practice squad that year as well as the majority of the 2021 NFL season. Despite the ability to use a standard elevation on Williams, he was not among the players elevated to the 53-man roster in each of the last two seasons. In limited preseason action, Pro Football Focus credited Williams with allowing one penalty and one quarterback hit through 79 offensive snaps last preseason. He was among the players signed by the Chiefs to a futures contract in February.

Needing a roster spot for newly-re-signed running back Jericho McKinnon, Kansas City waived Williams Wednesday, as the they conducted mandatory minicamp.

At 6-3, 310 pounds, Williams projects as a sizable reserve option along the interior of the Patriots offensive line. New England is set to enter training camp with projected starters David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, and rookie Cole Strange. However, Williams will likley be competing with reserve back-ups James Ferentz, Yasir Durant, William Sherman, Drew Desjarlais, Arlington Hambright and rookies Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber and Cody Russey for a potential spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad.

In the wake of the departure of former line coach Carmen Bricillo [who will be joining ex-Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with the Las Vegas Raiders], Pats offensive assistant Matt Patricia looks to be the next man up to coach New England’s offensive line. Though he has yet to officially be named in that capacity, Patricia should assume the primary duties, with an assist from colleague Billy Yates.

The Patriots are set to open training camp on July 27 at Gillette Stadium.