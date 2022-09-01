What's Lynn Bowden Jr. Add To Patriots Practice Squad?

FOXBORO — In the wake of completing their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the New England Patriots stocked their 2022 practice squad by re-enlisting the services of some preseason standouts.

Though the Pats signed 15 players to their arsenal of reserves on Wednesday, one spot remained … until Thursday, that is.

Per a Thursday report from ESPN, New England is signing hybrid running back/wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. to a practice squad deal. Once official, his signing will complete the Patriots developmental squad at 16 players.

During his time at the University of Kentucky, Bowden played a number of positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver and a return man on special teams. For his efforts, Bowden won the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player in college football. The Award was most recently won by Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, for his efforts with the University of Houston in 2021.

The 24-year old was a third-round draft selection by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. In September, however, Bowden was traded along with a 2021 sixth round pick to the Miami Dolphins for the Raiders' original fourth-round pick that was previously traded to Miami for linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

Now, Bowden will join McMillan in New England.

In his first season with the Dolphins, Bowden appeared in 10 games, while aligning in multiple roles. serving a multitude of roles. Though he was initially listed as a wide receiver, he took snaps at running back, as well as at quarterback. He finished his rookie season having gained 243 yards on 37 carries, as well as one 32-yard completion on two pass attempts.

Bowden’s most notable contributions came in consecutive, late-season games as a receiver. In the Dolphins Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, he caught four passes for 41 yards. He followed up with a strong performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, catching seven passes for 82 yards. In total, he compiled 211 receiving yards on 28 catches.

After spending his 2021 season on Miami’s injured reserve list, Bowden was released by the team in late August 2022.

Bowden becomes the seventh skill position player to join New England’s practice squad. Wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Tre Nixon, running backs J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris, and tight ends Matt Sokol and Jalen Wydermyer were signed to the squad on Wednesday.

At 5-11, 195-pounds, Bowden should provide the Pats with the type of ‘utility player’ which has customarily thrived in their system. He possesses the size necessary to compete at the receiver position, while being lean enough to demonstrate effectiveness as a runner. New England, who has long-valued versatility in their depth players, is likely to utilize his skills both on offense and special teams.

The Patriots will open the 2022 regular-season against Bowden’s former mates, the Miami Dolphins, on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.