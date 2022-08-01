Patriots Reportedly Sign Undrafted Rookie S Brad Hawkins

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are adding another piece to an already crowded defensive backfield.

On Monday, Pro Football Focus reported that rookie safety Brad Hawkins would be signing with New England. The Pats hosted the former Michigan Wolverine for a workout on Monday.

The 24-year-old originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May. During his time at Michigan, he appeared in 56 games and made 31 starts with the Wolverines. The 6-1, 221 pound safety had his most productive collegiate season in 2021, compiling 60 total tackles and two forced fumbles. By the conclusion of his time in Ann Arbor, Hawkins had compiled 178 tackles, eight pass deflections and a pair of forced fumbles.

He was waived by the Falcons in July.

The Patriots worked out free agents Jalen Elliott, Devin Hafford and Daniel Wright in for workouts on Monday, as well.

If signed, Hafford would be in line for his second tour of duty with the Patriots. He signed with New England as an undreamed free agent shortly following the 2022 NFL Draft. Though he received less than his share of draft-worthy attention, as the product of an FCS program. However, there is a lot to like about his game. Hafford appeared in 56 games during his six-year tenure with the Texans, He is adequately sized for the position at 6-0, 195, while demonstrating impressive speed. He ran a 1.52-second 10-yard split at his pro day. In his 2021 senior season, Hafford compiled 50 tackles, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries — along with scoring one touchdown. He was later named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields on Tuesday for their sixth training camp practice of 2022. Practice is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be open to the public. Gates are set to open at 8 a.m.