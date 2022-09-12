Patriots-Dolphins OFFENSE Snap Counts: Who Played Most?

FOXBORO — Following their 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 at Hard Rock Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.

Having turned in a subpar performance on both sides of the ball, there are plenty of areas in which the Pats will seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the team in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots offensive snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

Offensive Snaps

On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 57 versus the Dolphins.

Despite suffering a back injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, quarterback Mac Jones was present on the field for all 57 of New England’s offensive snaps. He was one of five Patriots to do so, including wide receiver DeVante Parker, and offensive linemen Michael Onwenu (right guard), David Andrews (center) and Trent Brown (left tackle).

Despite making his professional debut, rookie left guard Cole Strange ceded eight of his snaps to lineman James Ferentz. The reserve guard subbed in for Strange on the Patriots third offensive drive. New England also employed a rotation at the right tackle position, with Isaiah Wynn taking 47 snaps and reserve swing tackle Yodny Cajuste relieving him of his duties for 10 offensive plays.

Though Parker led all receivers by playing every snap for New England, fellow wideouts Jakobi Meyers (50) and Nelson Agholor (33) also saw the field for more than half of the Pats offensive plays. Despite entering the game as ‘questionable’ with a knee injury, Ty Montgomery was present for 21 offensive snaps, earning the Pats’ only thought down reception in the third quarter. Perhaps most surprising was Kendrick Bourne’s being limited to only two offensive plays on Sunday. The 27-year-old did make the most of his limited time on the field, earning one catch on a deep ball from Jones for 41 yards. Receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who was elevated from the practice squad for Week 1, played on three downs for New England,

Feature back Damien Harris led all Pats rushers in offensive snaps (22), as well as with nine carries for 48 yards. Though listed in the above report as a receiver, Montgomery aligned at running back for 21 snaps, carrying the ball twice for -2 yards. Second-year runner Rhamondre Stevenson saw the field for 14 offensive snaps, carrying the ball eight times for 25 yards. All in all, a forgettable day for the Pats running backs.

After utilizing the tandem of tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith on the field for just 18.6 percent of their offensive snaps in their first season in Foxboro, New England set out to change that on Sunday. Without the presence of a dedicated fullback for the first time in recent memory, the Pats ran 12 personnel on 46.4% of their plays in Week 1. Per Pro Football Focus, the team did so just 14 percent of the time in 2021, while deploying additional two-tight-end looks only 4.6 percent of the time. Smith logged three catches for 33 yards, including a 15-yard gain during the Pats only scoring drive in the third quarter. Henry caught two passes for 20 yards.

