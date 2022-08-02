Patriots Training Camp Day 6 Notebook: Defense Dominates; WRs Dazzle

FOXBORO — In Netflix’s retro-comedy action series, Cobra Kai, Sensei John Kreese (portrayed by actor Martin Kove) had a stern warning for his karate students before intensifying their fighting drills.

“You’re about to begin your REAL training,” Kreese said.

While that comparison might be a bit too intense for New England Patriots’ training camp, it is markedly poignant for Tuesday’s practice. For the second time in as many days, the Patriots practiced in pads. As a result, the contact increased, the attitudes intensified and the action on the field took on a more professional feel than the previous days.

From team owner Robert Kraft arriving by helicopter to watch the day’s practice, to the defense winning the day once again, here are some of Tuesday morning's highlights from a partly sunny day in New England.

Roll Call:

Patriots tight end Dalton Keene was added to the absentee list on Tuesday, joining quarterback Brian Hoyer. Keene missed his first practice of 2022, while Hoyer has been absent from the field since last Friday.

Running back James White is the only Patriot remaining on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. Prior to the start of practice, coach Bill Belichick responded to questions surrounding White’s status by telling reporters that he was unable to set a timetable, merely stating: “When he’s ready, he’s ready.”

Rookie offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stuber both remain on the NFI (non-football injury) list..

Defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr and rookie running back Pierre Strong, Jr, were present, but limited participants.

Newly-signed safeties Brad Hawkins (No. 35) and Jalen Elliott (No. 36) were full participants, after having signed with the team following successful workouts on Monday.

Quarterback Snapshot:

Mac Jones continued his statistical ebb-and-flow, mixing some crowd-pleasing moments with his occasional struggles with pressure. Jones finished 6-of-11 in 11-on-11s, yet 8-of-8 in 7-on-7 drills. Though his blockers were often ineffective against the pass rush, Jones’ incomplete passes were also the result of a drop, and a deflection. Having sported a compression sleeve for the entirety of practice, Jones’ workload looked to have been managed.

Rookie Bailey Zappe saw greater participation in full team drills, finishing 9-of-12 in 11-on-11s and 5-of-7 in 7-on-7 drills. After struggling mightily on Saturday, the Western Kentucky product has strung together two solid performances to begin the week.

Agholor in Action:

While DeVante Parker has received the majority of attention surrounding the Patriots wide receivers thus far, Nelson Agholor has been quietly having a solid camp. Agholor made himself a bit more conspicuous on Tuesday, connecting with Jones on two impressive catches. He made the first on a 40-yard deep ball from Jones through stout coverage from cornerback Justin Bethel in coverage.

The second was a scoring grab, in which Agholor fought through several defenders to make the catch over rookie corner Jack Jones in tight coverage. Agholor continues to impress his coaches, as he makes his case for a prominent spot within New England’s passing game for the upcoming season.

Catch of the Day (x2):

During one-on-one drills, Agholor turned in an acrobatic, one-handed catch over cornerback Joejuan Williams, which brought the crowd to its feet. While in tight contact with Williams, Agholor palmed the ball with his left hand to make the grab.

Rookie Tyquan Thornton continues to impress everyone in attendance with his overall performance during camp. The speedy Baylor product made a brilliant over-the-shoulder catch through tight coverage from cornerback Jalen Mills. Thornton’s catch was so impressive, it drew a clap and a congratulatory nod from Mills, himself.

Defensive Domination:

Though the offense may get the occasional pop from the crowd on hand, the Patriots defense continues to stack victories in each day of practice. The Pats had the defensive upper hand during one-on-one drills, with second-year defensive lineman Christian Barmore standing out above the rest. He easily bypassed rookie offensive lineman Kody Russey, showcasing his agile footwork. His battle with right guard Michael Onwenu was reminiscent of ‘the irresistible force meeting the immovable object.’ Barmore won the contest, despite Onwenu giving him all the resistance he could handle.

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan demonstrated prowess in defending the run, stuffing several of the Pats rushers. McMillan saw notable reps with the Pats starters, continuing his overall strong camp performance.

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson, who has also been a pleasant surprise to date, turned in another solid performance. He worked his way through the offensive line, forcing a throwaway from Mac Jones. He also batted a Jones pass at the line of scrimmage. He has proven himself capable of playing all over the defensive front, having aligned everywhere from the 9-technique [edge] spot to the 0-technique [nose] position. As such, the Pats will likely continue to move Anderson around the line to help create favorable matchups for him.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields on Wednesday for their seventh training camp practice of 2022. Practice is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be open to the public. Gates are set to open at 8 a.m.