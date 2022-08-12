WATCH: Patriots WR Tre Nixon Shines in TD Drive

FOXBORO -- Though he's 6-2 and 180 pounds, wide receiver Tre Nixon seems to play smaller than his size.

By that, we mean that he tends to fit the mold of a shifty slot receiver more than a vertical outside receiver.

However, on the New England Patriots' second touchdown drive against the New York Giants in week one of preseason, Nixon put on a jump ball clinic.

Though rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe struggled in the first half, his ball placement was much improved, as he was able to through two excellent back shoulder lasers to Nixon on vertical routes.

Nixon, in return, was able to show his change-of-direction ability, but in a vertical context; twice, the young receiver was able to stop on a dime and lose his defender when tracking the ball, jumping in the process to retrieve the high grabs.

The drive ended in a Kevin Harris touchdown run from three yards out to take a 14-10 lead.

As a whole, this is the first true scrimmage for the 2022 Patriots. After a surprisingly light training camp with multiple days of padded practice but very little actual contact, initial growing pains are to be expected. Especially considering the offense's well-publicized struggles.

On the other side of the field is a Giants squad led by new coach Brian Daboll. A former Patriots assistant and most recently the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, he was the engineer of one of the most explosive passing attacks in recent football memory last season.

Despite New York quarterback Daniel Jones struggling to live up to his No. 6 overall draft hype, Daboll's presence as an offensive mastermind presents a solid challenge for the Patriots defense.

The Patriots lead 14-10 in the middle of the third quarter.