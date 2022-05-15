Patriots 'Underrated' Michael Onwenu Ready for ‘Changing of the Guard’

New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu is well-prepared for a transition to the right side of the offensive line in 2022.

For more than two decades, the New England Patriots have prioritized consistency, and even excellence, along both the offensive and defensive lines. The team’s six Super Bowl Championships during head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure are sufficient evidence of the team’s prioritization of stout performance by their linemen.

(Cred: USA Today Sports Images) Michael Onwenu blocks Chargers’ defender Joey Bosa Michael Onwenu prepares for the snap Photo Cred: Winslow Townson/Associated Press Michael Onwenu (71), Mac Jones (10) and Isaiah Wynn (76)

Despite losing two of their top offensive lineman this offseason, the Pats 2022 o-line still projects to be one of the better units of its kind in the NFL this season.

Michael Onwenu is one of the primary reasons for that.

While the 24-year-old has received his share of accolades during his two-year tenure with the Pats, may consider his contributions to the team as underrated. In fact, Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently ranked the former Wolverine as the most underrated player on the Patriots roster.

Per PFF’s player evaluation:

Onwenu seems to be underrated even by the Patriots, who couldn’t find a starting spot for him last season despite his excellent play across multiple positions since being drafted. Onwenu has played left guard and right tackle well for the Patriots and has back-to-back seasons with a PFF grade of at least 84.3. His run blocking is outstanding, while his pass protection is more than adequate. He has already vastly exceeded expectations as a sixth-round pick and could develop into an elite offensive lineman.

Rated Rookie

Onwenu was selected 182nd overall by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his time at the University of Michigan, he primarily lined up at right guard. Still, Onwenu's versatility became quite evident during training camp. As such, he made New England’s 53-man roster, sharing snaps at offensive tackle with veteran [and then-Patriot] Jermaine Eluemunor. By Week Five, Onwenu had earned his spot as New England’s starting right tackle.

Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), Onwenu allowed a pressure on just 2.9 percent of all pass protection snaps. He ranked fifth out of all the league’s offensive tackles with a minimum 200 snaps in 2020. His 84.3 overall PFF grade was by far the best of any rookie offensive lineman.

Sophomore slide?

Although Onwenu was one of the Patriots’ most prolific offensive linemen in 2020, he found himself in line for yet another positional change in 2021. With the returning Trent Brown expected to take on the duties at right tackle, Onwenu appeared to be the choice to fill the void at left guard. The interior role had recently been vacated by former all-pro guard Joe Thuney, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 offseason.

The switch proved to be less-than-comfortable for Onwenu, who was eventually replaced in the starting lineup by reserve lineman Ted Karras. As a result, he saw his time on the line reduced from taking 92 percent of the Patriots offensive snaps in 2020, to 62 percent in 2021. He also spent a great deal of the season aligning as a ‘jumbo tight end.’ When called upon to line up outside the tackle, Onwenu proved to be a surprisingly versatile player. Though making the move to a blocking tight end was a big challenge, he was able to use the opportunity to deepen his on-field savvy by working with multiple coaches on the Patriots staff.

Rise Again in the Third Year?

Though Onwenu’s output may have been reduced a bit in 2021, he is still a key member of the Patriots offense. At nearly 6-3, 350, he is a massive lineman with excellent length. At his best, the Pats lineman has shown a consistent and impressive ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. It is a rare occasion on which he is easily bypassed on a pass block.

With Karras’ departure, as well as the trade of guard Shaq Mason, the Michigan product is now highly expected to return to his natural spot on the offensive line in the upcoming season. Initially, he was thought to be the primary choice to replace Karras at left guard. However, having played right guard at the University of Michigan, he will likely slot into that position for 2022 — especially after New England selected offensive lineman Cole Strange 29th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Trent Brown Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images Ted Karras Shaq Mason

Therefore, and deservedly so, Onwenu is expected to join fellow linemen Isaiah Wynn (left tackle), David Andrews (center), Trent Brown (right tackle) and Strange (left guard) on the starting unit. Still, it would not be a surprise to occasionally hear “No. 71 is eligible” via public address in a handful of games on New England’s 2022 season slate, due to his previous success as a blocker and a tight end.

Whether he is underrated is not Onwenu’s primary, or even secondary, concern. He remains very Patriot-esque in his approach to the upcoming season; focused on the task at hand:

“I just approach the offseason doing the basics, the general rules that will lead you and carry you along during the season,” Onwenu told reporters during training camp in 2021. “Whatever, position-wise, as long as I’m doing the technique that my coaches are teaching, anywhere I am, I’ll be pretty good using the same techniques.”

As the team heads into 2022, New England’s offensive line seems to be well positioned with Michael Onwenu making the shift to the right side.

The ‘changing of the guard’ is looking to be a seamless transition.