Report: Patriots WR to Remain in New England for 2022

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has reportedly agreed to sign his second-round tender, ensuring he remains with the team for 2022.

FOXBORO — As he enters his fourth year in the NFL, New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will be remaining in Foxboro — and it is exactly where he wants to be.

Per ESPN, Meyers has signed the second-year tender placed on him by New England just prior to the start of the league year in March. His decision comes just two days in advance of the June 15 signing deadline. As a result, Meyers is now under contract for the 2022 season.

The North Carolina State product was arguably the Patriots most reliable pass catcher in 2021, finishing the season with two touchdowns, but leading the team in both receptions (89) and yards (906), including the playoffs. Meyers also logged a 9-yard carry and completed two passes for a combined 45 yards. The former college quarterback is 4-for-4 as a passer for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns throughout his career.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Meyers expressed his desire to “definitely” stay with the Patriots and continue working with quarterback Mac Jones. In fact, Meyers was among a quintet of Patriots pass catchers who joined Jones in Tampa, Florida for informal throwing sessions. Per reports, he has placed a sharp focus on his strength and conditioning, adding additional muscle bulk and increasing his weight.

As a result of signing his tender, Meyers is slated to receive $3.986 million in pay. In doing so, he will earn double the amount of the three-year, $1.765 million contract he signed as an undrafted rookie in 2019, per Patriots’ salary cap expert, Miguel Benzan. It should be noted that none of Meyers’ salary (from the RFA tender) is guaranteed.

Still, Meyers is likely breathing a sign of relief at remaining with the Pats. His desire to remain in New England on a long-term basis seems to be alive, as well. Meyers’ agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey continue to work with the team on a new deal. Just last week, the 25-year-old spoke of his affection for the Pats, as well as the New England region.

“Who wouldn’t, honestly?” Meyers told reporters of his desire to remain a Patriot via video conference on Thursday. “It’s a great place to be. The guys in the locker room…It’s just been great to be around those guys. It’s a great city to be in. I’m happy here. God blessed me with that opportunity, and how could you not jump at it?”

In the aftermath of their trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire DeVante Parker, New England is currently nine players deep at the position. Parker, as well as fellow offseason acquisition Ty Montgomery, joins Meyers, along with incumbents N’Keal Harry, Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, Malcolm Perry and minicamp standout Tre Nixon on the depth chart. The team also drafted rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton of Baylor in the second round.

Though the exact dates have yet to be confirmed, the Patriots are expected to open 2022 training camp in late July.