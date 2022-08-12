Skip to main content

Patriots Defense Aces First-Team Test Against Giants Starters

The Giants beat the Patriots on a last-second field goal in Thursday’s matchup.

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots might have lost in the waning seconds to the visiting New York Giants, but a strong first quarter is something fans should be excited about. Their lockdown defense against the Giants’ starting offense was something to smile about during Thursday’s preseason opener.

Defensively, the Patriots rolled out a few starting-caliber players, including Malcolm Butler, Mack Wilson and Terrence Mitchell. The first drive that was a perfect bend-but-don’t-break stand. Other than a few long passing plays from quarterback Daniel Jones, the defense was able to stifle the offensive starters.

The Giants’ first drive stalled at the Patriots’ 7-yard line, which ended in a Graham Gano field goal. The first few plays were highlighted by linebackers Josh Uche and Mack Wilson, who both showed great speed off the edge and in the middle of the field.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis had a superb first drive with three tackles. Davis signed a one-year extension this past offseason and should factor into the team’s run defense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After the first Patriots offensive series ended in a punt, Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and the Giants took the field against the same defensive unit, with a few minor substitutions. An 8-yard sack by Uche was able to push New York deep into their territory and coverage by Raekwon McMillan on a deep sideline pass forced the Giants to punt for the first time.

“Tonight we got a lot of good work in all three phases of the game,” head coach Bill Belichick said. “A lot we can learn from.”

With a lot of the players on the roster bubble getting some chances to shine early against NFL-caliber starters is a step in the right direction for this team, regardless of the final score. 

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

gettyimages-1242446787-612x612
News

Patriots Preseason Studs/Duds Week 1: Young Patriots Provide Promise

By Ethan Hurwitz53 minutes ago
rvXvbRXO
News

Tale of Two Halves: Patriots Rookie QB Shows Potential After Early Struggles

By Kevin Tame, Jr.3 hours ago
8FA58230-4E3D-42A4-918F-1576EC6A96D2
News

Bill Belichick On Patriots Peculiar Play-Calling Strategy: 'We’re Going Through a Process'

By Mike D'Abate5 hours ago
Patriots - Giants Loss
News

WATCH: Lil'Jordan Humphrey Catches Bailey Zappe's Second TD Pass

By Kevin Tame, Jr.11 hours ago
A91C1043-7DB4-4562-ABA4-D56BF88B362F
News

Patriots-Giants Notebook: Thornton, Zappe Prove They Belong?

By Mike D'Abate13 hours ago
Patriots - Tyquan TD Giants
News

Giants 23, Patriots 21: New England Rookies Shine In Preseason-Opener Loss

By Richie Whitt13 hours ago
A1A89B9F-0A9B-43CE-A3EF-7F49506875E1
News

Injury Watch: Patriots OL Yodny Cajuste

By Mike D'Abate14 hours ago
FU0omReXwAELeq1
News

WATCH: Second Patriots Rookie Scores First TD

By Kevin Tame, Jr.14 hours ago