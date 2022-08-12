Skip to main content

Patriots Play-Calling Watch: Who Has The Sheet vs. Giants?

Both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge have played roles in crafting the New England Patriots new-look offense in 2022.

FOXBORO — Having become the predominant story surrounding the team for nearly the entirety of the offseason, all eyes in Gillette Stadium were on the New England Patriots' play-calling situation. 

With starting quarterback Mac Jones sitting out the preseason opener, offensive line coach Matt Patricia appeared to be calling plays during veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer's first two drives. 

When the veteran turned the team over to rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge handled the majority of the duties. 

Though formal duties have yet to be assigned, Patricia seems to have the inside track to be the Pats’ primary play director in 2022. He has been calling plays during the early stages of preparation for 2022 ... frequently by walkie-talkie. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As fans and media alike continue to stoke the flames of concern regarding that fact, Patricia successfully called the Pats to their first scoring drive of the preseason ... an eight-play, 55-yard drive, culminating in a touchdown pass from Hoyer to rookie Tyquan Thornton

As a former quarterback, Judge has the qualifications to bring valuable coaching insight in all areas of the offense, while possessing a strong knowledge of the system. The former New York Giants head coach's experience should lend some stability to a young, potentially productive offense led by Jones, along with Zappe and Hoyer. Judge guided Zappe’s first scoring drive, an 84-yard drive capped off by a three-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Kevin Harris.  

The suggestion of both Judge and Patricia having a hand in formulating New England’s offense may raise an eyebrow (and perhaps the blood pressure) of several Patriots fans, as well as the media. After all, neither Patricia nor Judge is known as a formidable offensive coach. With Patricia being best known for his contributions on defense, and Judge having his best days as a special teams coordinator, the Pats' brain trust looks to be placing its faith in two inexperienced commodities. 

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Patriots WR Tre Nixon
News

WATCH: Patriots WR Tre Nixon Shines in TD Drive

By Arnav Sharma17 minutes ago
FZ6zTVtWYAENbgS
News

WATCH: Tyquan Cooking? Patriots Rookie WR Scores First TD

By Kevin Tame, Jr.45 minutes ago
Patriots QB Bailey Zappe
News

Patriots Rookie Quarterback Struggling in Preseason Opener

By Arnav Sharma48 minutes ago
Patriots - Tyquan TD Giants
News

Giants 10, Patriots 7 Halftime: New England Rookie Scores Early

By Richie Whitt50 minutes ago
giants patriots preseason
News

Patriots Give Up First Touchdown of Preseason

By Arnav Sharma54 minutes ago
Patriots - Tyquan Thornton Minicamp
News

Patriots Rookie Scores First Points of Preseason

By Arnav Sharma1 hour ago
Uche-Josh-USATSI-18006848
News

Patriots Preseason Live Update: Young Defensive Star Shining

By Arnav Sharma1 hour ago
Patriots WR Tre Nixon
News

Patriots First Offensive Drive of Preseason: There's Hope?

By Arnav Sharma1 hour ago