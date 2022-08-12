Patriots Play-Calling Watch: Who Has The Sheet vs. Giants?

FOXBORO — Having become the predominant story surrounding the team for nearly the entirety of the offseason, all eyes in Gillette Stadium were on the New England Patriots' play-calling situation.

With starting quarterback Mac Jones sitting out the preseason opener, offensive line coach Matt Patricia appeared to be calling plays during veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer's first two drives.

When the veteran turned the team over to rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge handled the majority of the duties.

Though formal duties have yet to be assigned, Patricia seems to have the inside track to be the Pats’ primary play director in 2022. He has been calling plays during the early stages of preparation for 2022 ... frequently by walkie-talkie.

As fans and media alike continue to stoke the flames of concern regarding that fact, Patricia successfully called the Pats to their first scoring drive of the preseason ... an eight-play, 55-yard drive, culminating in a touchdown pass from Hoyer to rookie Tyquan Thornton.

As a former quarterback, Judge has the qualifications to bring valuable coaching insight in all areas of the offense, while possessing a strong knowledge of the system. The former New York Giants head coach's experience should lend some stability to a young, potentially productive offense led by Jones, along with Zappe and Hoyer. Judge guided Zappe’s first scoring drive, an 84-yard drive capped off by a three-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Kevin Harris.

The suggestion of both Judge and Patricia having a hand in formulating New England’s offense may raise an eyebrow (and perhaps the blood pressure) of several Patriots fans, as well as the media. After all, neither Patricia nor Judge is known as a formidable offensive coach. With Patricia being best known for his contributions on defense, and Judge having his best days as a special teams coordinator, the Pats' brain trust looks to be placing its faith in two inexperienced commodities.