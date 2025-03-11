Giants Sign Former Patriots LB
A former New England Patriots linebacker and special teams ace is taking his talents to East Rutherford, N.J.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the New York Giants have inked Chris Board to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million.
He spent the 2023 campaign with the Patriots after agreeing to a two-year, $5 million contract. Board appeared in all 17 games that year, making 10 tackles while logging 407 special teams snaps and a measly one defensive rep.
Outside of his time with the Detroit Lions in 2022, the rest of his career up to this point has come with the Baltimore Ravens.
Board's first stint there began when he signed as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2018. He remained with the team through 2021, playing in a total of 63 contests and racking up 94 tackles before bolting to Detroit.
He returned to Baltimore this past season following his release from New England and served as the special teams captain while recording 30 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in 17 games.
Board saw an uptick in his defense involvement as well with 168 reps in addition to 382 snaps on special teams.
