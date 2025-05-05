NFL Expert Projects Patriots To Make Playoffs
The New England Patriots have had one of the most active offseasons among all 32 NFL teams. They entered free agency with the most cap space in the NFL, and they weren't afraid to spend it. They signed defensive tackle Milton Williams, who was one of the Philadelphia Eagles' heroes in the Super Bowl. They also signed star cornerback Cartlon Davis and reunited Mike Vrabel with Harold Landry, who was released by the Tennessee Titans.
New England also added wide receiver Stefon Diggs to give them a former All-Pro in their receiving corps to give Drake Maye a go-to target. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the got Maye some protection and more weapons. LSU offensive tackle, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams rounded out a new-look Patriots team that will look to make a run at the postseason in Year Two of Maye under center and Year One of the Vrabel era. In his 2025 projections, ESPN NFL analyst Mike Clay sees New England in the postseason race.
Clay projects 8.7 wins for the Patriots in 2025, which ranks seventh among AFC teams and would put them in the postseason as a Wild Card team, where Clay projects they would face the Buffalo Bills. The full AFC playoff picture in Clay's projection sees the Baltimore Ravens earning the No. 1 seed and getting the first-round bye. The Wild Card round sees the aforementioned Bills-Patriots matchup, as well as the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans hosting the Denver Broncos.
Every year since 1990, at least four teams have made the playoffs that didn't they year before. With all the moves they've made this offseason, it's definitely possible that the Patriots are one of those teams.
