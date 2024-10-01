Offensive Boost? Patriots Linked to Former Packers Pro Bowl
The New England Patriots are in major need of help on the left side of their offensive line. Bringing in a new left tackle is something that they are being urged to do. Thankfully, there are a few very solid options available that they could take a look at.
One of them is a former Green Bay Packers' Pro Bowl left tackle who was widely viewed as the best offensive tackle in football.
Sean T. McGuire of NESN has suggested that David Bakhtiari could be an option for the Patriots.
"Chances are football fans are familiar with Bakhtiari's injury history. The 33-year-old has played 13 games over the last three seasons combined, including a one-game season in both 2021 and 2023. Bakhtiari had a major knee procedure in November but told ESPN's Adam Schefter this offseason he hoped to play a few more years in the league. Would someone like Bakhtiari want to return to a team like the Patriots? That's a fair question. Unlike some others on this list, he might be more picky."
Bakhtiari would be a massive upgrade for New England if he were willing to sign. However, he does not have to sign with just anyone. He could opt to wait for a team that offers him a better chance to compete for a Super Bowl.
That being said, being able to play for a franchise like the Patriots might be enough to make him consider the option.
A few other names were listed as potential options as well in addition to Bakhtiari.
Those names were Donovan Smith, D.J. Humphries, and Charles Leno Jr. All three of those names would also be upgrades for New England.
If the Patriots want to compete this season, they have to figure out their offensive line issues. They have been unable to protect the quarterback and the run-blocking has not been great either.
While it may be a longshot option, New England should absolutely place a call to Bakhtiari. He might end up being an option for longer than just this season. If he were to stay healthy, he could be the starting left tackle for the next two or three years.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Patriots do. They may not have any interest in signing Bakhtiari, but he would be a huge addition for the offense if they did go out and get him.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!