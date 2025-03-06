One WR Wouldn't Move the Needle for Patriots' Drake Maye
The New England Patriots are in desperate need of help at wide receiver, which is why many feel they will be interested in just about anyone who can play the position this offseason.
But that should not be the case.
Yes, it's true that the Patriots need to do something at wide out, but just adding capable bodies for Drake Maye won't do all that much. New England actually needs impactful players that can grow with Maye, which is why not everyone should be an option.
A perfect example of that is Tyler Lockett, who was recently released by the Seattle Seahawks.
There was a time when Lockett was a terrific receiver. He posted four 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022. He was viewed as one of the NFL's best sure-handed pass-catchers during that time.
But over the last couple of seasons, the 32-year-old has declined rather significantly, and in 2024, he logged just 49 catches for 600 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
While those numbers aren't bad, they won't move the needle for a Pats squad that genuinely needs a top-level producer at wide receiver. They already have auxiliary pieces like DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, and Lockett may be not be better than either one of them at this stage.
The Patriots need a legitimate star, and Lockett is certainly not the answer. Not in 2025.
New England must prioritize getting younger and faster; not older and slower, and unfortunately, Lockett finds himself in the latter category.
To be fair, Lockett's targets fell off considerably this past season, but much of that also had to do with the fact that he just isn't the same player anymore.
Lockett would fit well on a contender that is ready to win now. The Pats simply aren't a match for him.
