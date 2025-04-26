Pat McAfee Show Digs Into Patriots Draft Pick
Although there was a top-three surprise on Day One of the NFL Draft, the players selected before the New England Patriots took the podium at No. 4 unfolded as expected.
Travis Hunter went to the Jacksonville Jaguars instead of the Cleveland Browns following the Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward pick.
At the end of the day, though, from New England's point of view, Hunter still came off the board at No. 2 as expected, and Abdul Carter followed when the New York Giants selected third overall.
On one hand, although tackles don't generate the brand of fan fare that follows big-play receivers fueled by sub-4.4 speed, the Patriots spent the top-five selection shoring up its most concerning roster need: left tackle.
On the other hand, while criticisms are often amplified to a level of overreaction, some wondered whether the three-year starting left tackle out of LSU would be face struggles on the blind side.
After all, his arm length measurements fell short of what's deemed ideal by some, and mandatory by others (often those who tilt toward the cynical end of sports conversations).
It wasn't long after the consensus All-American's name was called when ESPN's Pat McAfee and his co-host, commonly known as Boston Connor, dove right into the sensitive subject.
"A lot of mocks had this happening," McAfee said during his "Draft Spectacular" on Thursday night. "You know, there was times where Boston Connor thought Travis Hunter was going to be a New England Patriot. There was times he thought Abdul Carter was going to be a New England Patriot.
"Then over the last couple of weeks, it feels like Campbell has been the guy slotted to be a New England Patriot. How do you feel about this pick, and what does this mean for the Patriots in this new Vrabel era?"
Connor had an interesting big-picture view of the Patriots in that moment, an outlook framed by a new head coach coming off a substantial spending spree through free agency.
"Well, you just mentioned Mike Vrabel. This is the first pick of the Mike Vrabel era, and it's kind of reminiscent of...Penei Sewell. There's a new culture coming to New England," Connor said.
"We've been talking about how awesome it was when New England had this moxie and aura to them of being that team in New England that is unbeatable. You know, there's something about going up there, but that hasn't been around the last few years.
"Will Campbell, the big conversation leading up to the draft, 'Hey, this kid's arms too small.' You know, 'This guy's got 33-inch arms. That's not good. He's not going to be able to play tackle.' Penei Sewell's arms, let's just talk about that. 33-and-a-quarter inch. Okay?
"So, a little longer, not that much longer. He played left tackle."
A former Oregon Duck, Sewell is viewed by many as one of the most dominant offensive linemen at the pro level. Since being draft four seasons ago, he earned an All-Rookie nod in 2021 (PFWA), Pro Bowl invitations in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and became a First Team All-Pro in 2023 and again in 2024.
Sewell certainly isn't struggling due to arm length that falls outside of the prototype numbers. So, is that quarter inch being overblown?
Boston Connor sure seemed to think so.
"He played 2,447 snaps at left tackle when he was at LSU," Connor said. "He started all three years at left tackle at LSU, and this the SEC. Gave up two sacks over the last two years of ball. He played every single snap, and that's the biggest thing for me.
"He plays the position he's played. He toughs it out. He's not a wuss. He's going to continue to play, whether that be left tackle or be left guard.
"Say he comes in, and sure, maybe his arms are a little too small, an inch too small. Hey, guess what? We've got a 15-year guard, and Dante Scarnecchia, one of the premier Hall of Fame offensive line coaches...He said, 'Hey, look, it's not that big of a deal, from my perspective.'"
With the concerns around pass protection fading quickly - the Patriots gave up more sacks than all 31 peers last season - Vrabel & Co. enter Day Two with three selections in play, the No. 38 overall pick and third-rounders at No. 69 and No. 77.
