Patriots, Chiefs Connected to Big NFL Draft Trade
The NFL Draft is inching closer and closer, which means we will hear more and more rumors and speculation about potential New England Patriots trades.
The Patriots own the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night, and while there are some who feel New England could move down in the draft order, the Pats could also look to acquire another first-round draft pick, too.
Matt Sidney of Musket Fire, for example, has concocted a trade in which the Patriots would land the 31st overall pick in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, sending pick Nos. 38, 106 and 220 to the Chiefs in exchange. New England would also net a 2026 sixth-rounder in the package.
"This one is intriguing. The Patriots could look to snag a fifth-year option for a key player by reentering Round 1 late (think Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens)," Sidney wrote. "If a wide receiver like Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) or a versatile lineman like Tyler Booker (Alabama) or Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon) is still available at 31, this deal with Kansas City gives them a shot to jump back into the first-round conversation—while still keeping all of their top-100 ammo."
The argument against the Pats making this move, of course, is that the Patriots have a ton of holes to fill up and down their roster, and surrendering three picks in this year's draft just to move up seven spots may not be the best way to go.
Plus, this class is very deep at wide receiver, so New England may not feel the need to trade up for a player like Egbuka, who may not even have too high of a ceiling to begin with.
That being said, it would not be the least bit surprising if the Pats did attempt to do some wheeling and dealing somewhere.
