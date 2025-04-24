Patriots 7-Round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially here, and with it, the wait is finally over to see how the New England Patriots approach their plans up and down the board, especially with their fourth-overall pick atop the first round.
New England has made some decent improvements on both sides of the ball throughout their free agency motions this offseason, but it's still a roster that has its glaring needs after a 4-13 showing in the books, making this draft critical to ace as Mike Vrabel kicks off his first year running things on the sidelines.
All-in-all, the Patriots have nine picks at their disposal entering the first night of the draft, a number that could fluctuate depending on how this New England front office approaches things.
However, in this mock with no trades, I'll line out how the Patriots could decide to use each of their scheduled selections down the board at each spot, even with such an unpredictable class set to unravel ahead of us.
With that, here's some thoughts on how all seven rounds of this year's draft in Green Bay could transpire for the Patriots:
Round 1: Pick 4 - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The chatter surrounding Campbell's fit with New England has grown substantially across recent weeks, and for good reason. Regardless of whether his long-term fit remains at tackle or guard, the LSU product remains one of the best talents at the position on the board, effectively filling in a major need for this Patriots offense.
Round 2: Pick 38 - Darius Alexander, DI, Toledo
Mike Vrabel has put an emphasis on building up the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football since arriving to New England earlier this offseason. They proved to be aggressive in those endeavors defensively by signing Milton Williams to a $100-million multi-year deal, and a second-round selection of Alexander could continue that trend by adding a young, lengthy, and versatile pairing on the interior.
Round 3: Pick 69 - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
The wide receiver room has seen appealing upgrades for the Patriots this summer, mostly factoring in the Stefon Diggs signing. However, another target for Drake Maye on day two would be a wise investment to bring onto this offense. Noel, a sharp route runner and deep ball threat, could be an impact playmaker early in an interesting passing offense.
Round 3: Pick 77 (via ATL) - Jack Sawyer, ED, Ohio State
Last season, the Patriots ranked nearly worst in the league for pressure rate at 28%, and dead-last for total sacks at 28, one of only four teams to average less than two per game. Seeing another front-seven piece taken with New England's second day two pick is far from out of the question, and Sawyer, a former Buckeye like Coach Vrabel, could be someone this brass could keep their eye on.
Round 4: Pick 106 - Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
Parrish is a versatile and athletic nickel corner that could nicely bolster the depth of this Patriots defensive backs room. New England brought the Kansas State defender in on a top-30 visit in the weeks ahead of the events in Green Bay, and would be worth a selection to add another playmaker in the secondary if able to land him this late.
Round 5: PIck 144 - Trevor Etienne, HB, Georgia
The Patriots are reportedly interested in adding another young runner and passing back into the mix of the offense next season, and Etienne can provide that. The brother of current Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Etienne can add another valued depth piece into the backfield with nice agility and versatility.
Round 5: Pick 171 (via DAL) - Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
New England is fresh off of shipping out 2024 sixth-rounder Joe Milton earlier this offseason to trim down the quarterback room, but don't count out the Patriots from a late-round dart throw to fill out a third signal caller on the depth chart once again, even if it may be with the selection they traded Milton for. McCord, who played in a pro-style offense as a gunslinger, is worthy of a look if he falls.
Round 7: Pick 220 - Drew Kendall, IOL, Boston College
It's no secret that New England's offensive line is likely still a few steps away from becoming an elite unit, even if Will Campbell is the pick at four. Kendall is a local find for the Patriots, and with Vrabel's ties to current Boston College head coach and former New England coordinator Bill O'Brien, the writing could be on the wall if he falls.
Round 7: Pick 238 - Ryan Fitzgerald, K, Florida State
The Patriots do have a current kicker to lean on within the current roster in John Parker Romo, but the Patriots did bring Fitzgerald for a private workout ahead of this week's draft events, potentially hinting at some interest in adding competition toward the back-end of their draft. Fitzgerald didn't miss an extra point or point-after attempt during his 2024 campaign at Florida State.
