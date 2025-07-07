Patrick Mahomes Reveals Advice From Patriots Legend Tom Brady
The New England Patriots will forever be able to brag about being the first team to defeat Patrick Mahomes in the postseason, preventing the Chiefs from reaching three straight Super Bowls from 2018-20. Tom Brady was the quarterback of that Patriots team that escaped Arrowhead with an overtime win, and then went on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. Two seasons later, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Chiefs handedly in the Super Bowl.
Brady and Joe Burrow are the only AFC quarterbacks to defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs in the postseason, and Brady is the only quarterback to defeat Mahomes twice in the playoffs. And while the Patriots' legend was a thorn in the side of the Chiefs in the final years of his career, he and Mahomes have developed a good relationship. The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback joined Up & Adams and revealed the friendship he shares with Brady.
"He always talks about being yourself," Mahomes said. "He thinks that - which i truly believe, too - is that guys can spot when you're not authentic and when you'r enot putting in the work. And that's something he did every single day. That's why guys respected him so much. That's all I'm gonna do for the rest of my career, and I feel like I've done [that] so far. I'm always myself no matter if you like me, you don't like me, you know I'm giving everything I can to win the football game."
The Chiefs will be looking to become the first team since the Buffalo Bills in the early 1990s to reach four consecutive Super Bowls, and they would become the first team in history to reach six Super Bowls in seven years.
