Patriots Champion Exposes Peculiar Concerns for Drake Maye
You aren't going to find many people who have a whole lot of negative things to say about New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who put together an impressive rookie campaign and appears to be a franchise player for the Patriots.
However, there are some who have doubts about the former No. 3 overall pick, and former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson — who won three Super Bowls in New England — is one of them.
During a recent interview with Karen Guregian of Mass Live, Johnson revealed some concerns he has about Maye, wondering whether or not he has the mindset to succeed.
“If you look at all the interceptions, and only one win last year, I understand the trepidation,” Johnson said. “I think he’s a special player. I think he has special traits. But I do wonder if he has the mental aptitude, or the mental skill set to match what his natural talents are."
Maye threw 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games and 12 starts last season, also fumbling nine times. So yes, ball security was an issue for the University of North Carolina product.
"Whether it comes from leadership, whether it comes from a clutch gene, whether it comes from just being the man, the face of the franchise, I was kind of hoping I’d hear some stories this offseason that he was bringing guys together, that he was throwing with guys," Johnson added. "It makes me hesitate to think that he might be the guy, ultimately because of those things. But his talent is undeniable. His skills are undeniable."
It's important to remember that Johnson — who spent his entire career with the Pats between 1995 and 2004 — spent several years with Tom Brady, so perhaps he is a bit spoiled when it comes to quarterback play. But he's also probably the first person to publicly question Maye's mental capacity.
We'll see if Maye can deliver in 2025 and prove the former linebacker wrong.
