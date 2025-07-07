Patriots' Rising Star Labeled 2025 Breakout Candidate
The New England Patriots have a lot to be excited about when it comes to the 2025 season. They've added a large collection of talent on both sides of the ball, signing defensive tackle Milton Williams and cornerback Carlton Davis at the beginning of free agency. On top of that, New England added former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the second wave of free agency, and drafted Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams, as well.
It was clear that the Patriots entered this offseason with a mindset of getting as much help as possible for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. The new additions, as well as the pure talent the North Carolina product displayed in his rookie season, are why Eric Karabell of ESPN says Maye is primed for a breakout season in 2025.
"Maye produced relevant fantasy numbers as a rookie, despite not starting a game until October, burdened by the lack of any semblance of game-breakers surrounding him and dealing with an incompetent coaching staff." Karabell writes. "That changes this season, with proven WR Stefon Diggs and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels among the noteworthy additions. Maye adds value with his legs and, with a little help, could easily perform at a QB1 level."
Maye was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie in large part for the numbers he put up with such a lackluster group of skill position players and the aforementioned coaching staff that was lackluster. And while 15 touchdown passes doesn't sound like anything special, he showcased the potential to become a superstar in several games as a rookie. He had the Patriots leading the Buffalo Bills 14-0 in Buffalo in Week 16. Maye had one of his best games that week, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
With all the new offensive acquisitions, as well as Josh McDaniels running the offense, Maye and the Patriots should be set up for far more offensive success in 2025.
