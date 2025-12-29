Drake Maye Joins Two Patriots QB Legends

There was Drew Bledsoe. There was Tom Brady. And now? Enter Drake Maye.

As if he hadn’t already stamped himself as the Patriots’ next franchise QB, Maye dropped another milestone in his latest game that made it official that New England’s quarterback lineage just got its next chapter.

Drake Maye hasn’t been in the league long, but he’s already got the entire NFL on notice. The New England Patriots quarterback has taken a massive Year 2 leap, the kind that puts you squarely in the MVP conversation.

Maye added another line to his résumé Sunday, crossing the 4,000-yard passing mark on a 30-yard strike to Efton Chism III. Patriots Communications made it official on X, and the history lesson followed quickly.

Drake Maye Among Two Patriots Greats

With that throw, Maye became just the third quarterback in franchise history to hit 4,000 yards in a season, joining Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady. Not bad company. And the moment was even sweeter for Chism, who snagged his first career NFL catch on the milestone play.

The Jets had no answers early. Maye carved them up in the first half, tossing four touchdown passes and putting the game on ice before halftime. According to ESPN, it was the first time a Patriots QB threw four first-half touchdowns since Brady did it against the Bears back in 2014.

By the break, Maye was 17-of-29 for 229 yards, and New England had built a commanding 35–3 lead over their AFC East rivals. With the outcome all but decided, Maye was expected to spend most of the second half watching from the sideline. Damage already done.

Given where this franchise was a year ago and where it stands now, it’s fair to say Maye has changed the trajectory. His numbers are only going to get louder, and so is his MVP case.

As if the week needed another exclamation point, Maye was also named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season. That puts him on a short list in NFL history, joining Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson, and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to start their careers with consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

Bottom line: Drake Maye isn’t just the future in New England. He’s very much the present. And he’s playing like the league’s top dog.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!